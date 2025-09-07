Flying Tigers Clinch First and Second Half Titles for First Time Since 2005

LAKELAND, FL - The Flying Tigers clinched the second-half FSL West Division title with a 10-6 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday night.

Luke Stofel put in one of his best starts of the season to set the tone right away for Lakeland. Stofel surrendered just one run on two hits in six innings on the mound. Luke Hoskins followed with a scoreless inning in his professional debut and while Jupiter rallied in the ninth to cut into a 10-1 Lakeland lead, Jorger Petri entered from the bullpen to get the final three outs and secure the victory.

Carson Rucker's 2 RBI single started the scoring in the 3rd and Lakeland did not look back. Cristian Santana broke the game open with a bases-clearing 3 RBI double in the 6th to give the Flying Tigers a 6-1 lead. Rucker, Jesus Pinto and Jack Goodman all put up three-hit efforts in the win.

The series wraps up this weekend with the final two games of the regular season before kicking off the postseason against the Clearwater Threshers next week. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the West Division Series will be at Publix Field and Joker Marchant Stadium and tickets are available now at https://www.milb.com/lakeland/tickets/single-game-tickets







