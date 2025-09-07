Flying Tigers Wrap up Regular Season with 13-1 Win over Jupiter

LAKELAND, FL - The Flying Tigers offense continued its tear by scoring in double figures for the third straight game to finish the regular season with the 13-1 win over Jupiter.

Kelvis Salcedo started on the mound and gave up just one hit in three scoreless innings with six strikeouts. The bullpen continued the trend as Logan Berrier, Ethan Sloan, Andrew Pogue, Joe Ruzicka and Ronny Chalas combined to give up just one run the rest of the way.

Every Lakeland starter reached base in the win with a three-hit game from Jude Warwick leading the way and Beau Ankeney continuing his strong weekend with a 3 RBI triple as part of a five-run fifth inning.

The Flying Tigers finish the regular season at 75-53 and hold the FSL's best home record with a staggering 42-21 mark in games at Publix Field and Joker Marchant Stadium.

Lakeland's season will continue in the postseason as the Flying Tigers head to Clearwater for Game 1 of the FSL West Division Series. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the West Division Series will be at Publix Field and Joker Marchant Stadium and tickets are available now at https://www.milb.com/lakeland/tickets/single-game-tickets







