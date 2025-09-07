Ninth-Inning Rally Comes up Short in Regular Season Finale

Published on September 7, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla - The Daytona Tortugas scored twice in the ninth, but they ended the 2025 regular season with a 4-2 defeat to the Palm Beach Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Palm Beach finished the season with three straight wins to go 63-67, while the Tortugas finished 65-66, being held to just three hits in the contest.

In the bottom of the first, Palm Beach took the lead. With one out, Chase Heath hit a chopper off the third-base bag that hopped into left field for a double. Two batters later, Jalin Flores crushed a 1-0 pitch into the left-field bullpen for a two-run home run, giving the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Daytona had zero answers for Palm Beach starter Nelfy Ynfante, who brushed aside the Tortugas the first time through the order, striking out four as he went nine-up, nine-down over the first three frames. He followed that up with a 1-2-3 fourth inning as well.

In the fourth, Palm Beach doubled the lead. After a leadoff hit, a potential double play was botched and no outs were recorded. An RBI single from Cameron Nickens followed to bring in a run. Two batters later, a sacrifice fly from Jack Gurevitch made it 4-0, Cardinals.

Ynfante continued rolling to begin the fifth, quickly retiring the first two batters to run his streak to 14 straight batters retired. Mason Neville finally broke the string with a two-out walk, then a hit batter and a second walk loaded the bases. However, Ynfante finished off his 5.0 hitless innings with a strikeout, his seventh.

Daytona finally picked up their first hit as Kyle Henley led off the sixth with a single to right. He then stole second, his league-leading 57th of the season, and went to third when the throw skipped into center field. However, the next three hitters all struck out and the Tortugas failed to score.

An inning later, Rafhmil Torres singled and Jacob Friend walked, then both pulled off a double steal to put two runners in scoring position with two outs, but a lineout to center ended that inning.

Jacob Edwards was outstanding in relief for the Tortugas, entering in the fifth and allowing a leadoff single, but then retiring eight in a row, including four straight strikeouts at one point. Edwards threw 3.0 shutout innings, allowing two hits and no walks while matching his season high of six strikeouts.

After a scoreless eighth from Gabe Starks, the Tortugas finally came to life in the ninth. Tyson Lewis drew a leadoff walk, then came home on an RBI double from Alfredo Alcantara. After going to third on a wild pitch, Alcantara scored on a passed ball. Neville then walked to bring the tying run to the plate, but a 6-4-3 double play and a groundout followed to end the game, closing the curtain on the regular season with a 4-2 setback.

The Tortugas will have Monday off before beginning the Florida State League postseason on Tuesday night at home with game one of a best-of-three series against the St. Lucie Mets. First pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark will be at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday with pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, on the Tortugas Radio Network and Milb.tv beginning at 6:25 p.m.

