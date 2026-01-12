Spring Training 2026 Kicks off with Free Welcome Back Blue Jays Event

DUNEDIN, FL - The city of Dunedin welcomes back the reigning American League Champion Toronto Blue Jays for Spring Training with an open house event at TD Ballpark. All are welcome for the free event on Saturday, February 14th from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The event kicks off with a golf cart parade coordinated by Dunedin Goes Carting around downtown Dunedin with the parade concluding at TD Ballpark. Inside the stadium, attendees can enjoy live music, games, prizes, exclusive photo opportunities, and free hot dogs while supplies last.

There will also be a TD Ballpark garage sale featuring unique Blue Jays items to add to your collection, which will benefit Jays Care Foundation Florida.

Fans looking to participate in the parade can sign up at DunedinGoesCarting.com.

The Toronto Blue Jays open up their Spring Training schedule on February 21st at TD Ballpark against the Philadelphia Phillies with a 1:07 p.m. first pitch. Tickets for all Blue Jays Spring Training games can be purchased at bluejays.com/springtraining .







