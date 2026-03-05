Dunedin Blue Jays Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule and Daily Specials

Published on March 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays, Class-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have announced their promotional schedule and daily specials for the 2026 season at TD Ballpark.

Each day of the week throughout the season features a promotional offer to make the night at the park fun and affordable for everyone.

TD TUESDAY

Fans can visit select TD Bank locations at 2689 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater, 28100 US Hwy. 19 N. in Clearwater, and 40916 US Hwy. 19 N. in Tarpon Springs to receive a voucher for a free ticket and free popcorn to enjoy at the game.

$2 WEDNESDAY

$2 tickets, $2 select concession items including hot dogs and 12oz beer.

NUTRL THURSDAY

Half-off Nutrl Seltzers from TD Ballpark concession stands.

LOCAL FRIDAYS

Each week, guests who present a receipt at the BayCare Box Office from any downtown merchant dated within the week of the game will receive 2 tickets for the price of 1. Plus, enjoy select 2 for 1 beverage options.

JR. JAYS SATURDAY

Join the Jr. Jays Club Presented by BayCare Kids Health!

Kids run the bases after the game.

SUNDAY FUNDAY

Pregame catch on the field, and $2 mimosas for fans to enjoy during the game.

Additionally, the 66-game home slate will feature a range of new and returning gameday promotions throughout the season at TD Ballpark.

FIREWORKS:

Friday, April 3 - 6:30 p.m. vs. BRD (Presented by Mease Dunedin Hospital)

Friday, April 17 - 6:30 p.m. vs. CLR (Presented by 4M Building Solutions)

Friday, May 22 - 6:30 p.m. vs. FTM

Friday, July 17 - 6:30 p.m. vs. CLR (Presented by 4M Building Solutions)

Saturday, August 29 - 6:30 p.m. vs. PMB (Presented by TD)

GIVEAWAYS:

Magnet Schedule Giveaway - Thursday, April 2 vs. BRD

Dunedin Blue Jays Tote Bag Giveaway - Saturday, April 4 vs. BRD

Racing-Themed T-shirt Giveaway - Saturday, April 18 vs. CLR

Rally Towel - Thursday, April 30 vs. JUP (Presented by TD)

Replica Jersey Giveaway - Friday, May 2 vs. JUP

Blue Collar Hat Giveaway - Saturday, May 3 vs. BRD

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Baseball Card Bobblehead Giveaway - Saturday, May 23 vs. FTM

Patch Hat Giveaway - Friday, June 5 vs. DAY

Soccer Jersey Giveaway - Saturday, June 6 vs. DAY

Tartan Bucket Hat Giveaway - Saturday, June 11 vs. LAK

"50 Seasons In Dunedin" T-Shirt Giveaway - Saturday, July 18 vs. CLR

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway - Saturday, August 1 vs. STL

Pink Shirt Giveaway - Saturday, August 15 vs. TAM

John Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Poster Giveaway - Friday, August 28 vs. PMB

(Please note all giveaways are available while supplies last.)

THEME NIGHTS:

Opening Night - Thursday, April 2 vs. BRD*

Racing Night - Saturday, April 18 VS. CLR*

Education Day - Thursday, April 30 vs. JUP*

Fishing Night - Saturday, May 3 vs. BRD*

Pride Night - Friday, June 5 vs. DAY*

Soccer Night - Saturday, June 6 vs. DAY*

Little League Night - Saturday, June 27 vs. TAM

Beach Night - Saturday, August 1 vs. STL*

Pink Out The Park - Saturday, August 15 vs. TAM*

Fan Appreciation Night - Saturday, August 29 vs. PMB

(* denotes giveaway attached to theme night)

JR. JAYS SATURDAYS:

April 4 vs. BRD

April 18 vs. CLR

May 2 vs. JUP

May 9 vs. BRD

May 23 vs. FTM

June 6 vs. DAY

June 27 vs. TAM

July 11 vs. LAK

July 18 vs. CLR

August 1 vs. STL

August 15 vs. TAM

August 29 vs. PMB

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/tickets, over the phone at 888-525-5297, or in-person at the BayCare Box Office.

