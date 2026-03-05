Dunedin Blue Jays Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule and Daily Specials
Published on March 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays, Class-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have announced their promotional schedule and daily specials for the 2026 season at TD Ballpark.
Each day of the week throughout the season features a promotional offer to make the night at the park fun and affordable for everyone.
TD TUESDAY
Fans can visit select TD Bank locations at 2689 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater, 28100 US Hwy. 19 N. in Clearwater, and 40916 US Hwy. 19 N. in Tarpon Springs to receive a voucher for a free ticket and free popcorn to enjoy at the game.
$2 WEDNESDAY
$2 tickets, $2 select concession items including hot dogs and 12oz beer.
NUTRL THURSDAY
Half-off Nutrl Seltzers from TD Ballpark concession stands.
LOCAL FRIDAYS
Each week, guests who present a receipt at the BayCare Box Office from any downtown merchant dated within the week of the game will receive 2 tickets for the price of 1. Plus, enjoy select 2 for 1 beverage options.
JR. JAYS SATURDAY
Join the Jr. Jays Club Presented by BayCare Kids Health!
Kids run the bases after the game.
SUNDAY FUNDAY
Pregame catch on the field, and $2 mimosas for fans to enjoy during the game.
Additionally, the 66-game home slate will feature a range of new and returning gameday promotions throughout the season at TD Ballpark.
FIREWORKS:
Friday, April 3 - 6:30 p.m. vs. BRD (Presented by Mease Dunedin Hospital)
Friday, April 17 - 6:30 p.m. vs. CLR (Presented by 4M Building Solutions)
Friday, May 22 - 6:30 p.m. vs. FTM
Friday, July 17 - 6:30 p.m. vs. CLR (Presented by 4M Building Solutions)
Saturday, August 29 - 6:30 p.m. vs. PMB (Presented by TD)
GIVEAWAYS:
Magnet Schedule Giveaway - Thursday, April 2 vs. BRD
Dunedin Blue Jays Tote Bag Giveaway - Saturday, April 4 vs. BRD
Racing-Themed T-shirt Giveaway - Saturday, April 18 vs. CLR
Rally Towel - Thursday, April 30 vs. JUP (Presented by TD)
Replica Jersey Giveaway - Friday, May 2 vs. JUP
Blue Collar Hat Giveaway - Saturday, May 3 vs. BRD
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Baseball Card Bobblehead Giveaway - Saturday, May 23 vs. FTM
Patch Hat Giveaway - Friday, June 5 vs. DAY
Soccer Jersey Giveaway - Saturday, June 6 vs. DAY
Tartan Bucket Hat Giveaway - Saturday, June 11 vs. LAK
"50 Seasons In Dunedin" T-Shirt Giveaway - Saturday, July 18 vs. CLR
Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway - Saturday, August 1 vs. STL
Pink Shirt Giveaway - Saturday, August 15 vs. TAM
John Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Poster Giveaway - Friday, August 28 vs. PMB
(Please note all giveaways are available while supplies last.)
THEME NIGHTS:
Opening Night - Thursday, April 2 vs. BRD*
Racing Night - Saturday, April 18 VS. CLR*
Education Day - Thursday, April 30 vs. JUP*
Fishing Night - Saturday, May 3 vs. BRD*
Pride Night - Friday, June 5 vs. DAY*
Soccer Night - Saturday, June 6 vs. DAY*
Little League Night - Saturday, June 27 vs. TAM
Beach Night - Saturday, August 1 vs. STL*
Pink Out The Park - Saturday, August 15 vs. TAM*
Fan Appreciation Night - Saturday, August 29 vs. PMB
(* denotes giveaway attached to theme night)
JR. JAYS SATURDAYS:
Join the Jr. Jays Club Presented by BayCare Kids Health!
April 4 vs. BRD
April 18 vs. CLR
May 2 vs. JUP
May 9 vs. BRD
May 23 vs. FTM
June 6 vs. DAY
June 27 vs. TAM
July 11 vs. LAK
July 18 vs. CLR
August 1 vs. STL
August 15 vs. TAM
August 29 vs. PMB
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/tickets, over the phone at 888-525-5297, or in-person at the BayCare Box Office.
To stay up to date with any changes to the game schedule, the promotional schedule, and ticket information, follow @dunedinbluejays on social media and check dunedinbluejays.com.
