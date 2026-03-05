Mighty Mussels Release 2026 Promotional Schedule

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are happy to announce the franchise's 2026 promotional schedule.

The season officially kicks off on Tuesday, March 31 with Open House at the Lee Health Sports Complex, beginning at 4 p.m. Partial and full season ticket holders, corporate partners, and all fans are welcome to come out to the ballpark to meet the team and get autographs signed.

Opening weekend features a packed slate from April 2-4. On Thursday, April 2, there will be a post-game concert by a Prince Tribute Band, Revolutions 5677.

Friday fireworks return for the entire 2026 season, with the first occurrence being Friday, April 3. That night will also feature fish fry at the ballpark.

Grand Slam Saturdays also return for 2026. Those special events begin on Saturday, April 4, which features a pre-game Mussels and Motors Car show in the parking lot and Easter Egg Hunt on-field, Blessings in a Backpack, and Flood Protection Night.

Premium events include:

Thursday, April 2, Opening Night Prince Tribute Band post-game concert

Saturday, April 4, Pre-game car show and Easter Egg hunt, Blessings in a Backpack, Flood Protection Night

Friday, April 17 and Friday, June 26, Faith and Family Nights

Saturday, April 18, Golf Night with special promotions and giveaways

Friday, April 24, Pickleball Night with a special ticket package paddle giveaway

Saturday, April 25, Star Wars Night with specialty jerseys and character appearances

Tuesday, May 5, Cinco de Mayo celebration

Friday, May 8, Islands Night with the first post-game drone show in Hammond Stadium history

Saturday, May 9, Home Improvement Night

Friday, May 29, Cancer Awareness Night

Saturday, May 30, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night with special appearances and jerseys

Friday, June 12, Schools Out Celebration with FREE tickets for kids

Saturday June 13, Storm Ready Night

Wednesday, June 24, Camp Day with a special 12:05 start time

Saturday, June 27, Fishing and Outdoors Night

Friday, July 3, there will be a special non-game-day community event with fireworks

Saturday, July 11, Miracle Night

Friday, July 17, Soccer Night

Saturday, July 18, Christmas in July and Hurricane Awareness Night

Friday, July 31, Mussel Man's birthday party and Back to School - Kids FREE tickets

Saturday, August 1, Design and Renovation Expo, and County Fair Night

Saturday, August 15, Augtoberfest

Saturday, August 29, Florida Everblades Night

Giveaway Nights include:

Shoe Charm giveaway (kids only) as part of Princess and Pirates Night and Lee County School District Night on Saturday, May 9

Long Sleeve Hoodie T-Shirt giveaway on Saturday, June 27, presented by Bud Light

Miracle T-shirt giveaway, on Saturday, July 11, presented by Gerber Collision and Glass

Mussels' Trucker Hat giveaway on Saturday, August 1

Mussels' Hockey Jersey, on Saturday August 29, presented by Conditioned Air

Mussel Up for the Community Thursdays will once again feature charitable donations to benefit and show our appreciation to our SWFL Community. To become involved in one of these community nights, reach out to Brooke Burch at bburch@mightymussels.com.

April 16, Veterans and Military

April 23, First Responders

May 7, Healthcare

May 28, Non-profits

June 11, Educators

June 25, Youth Sports

July 9, Retail and Hospitality Workers

July 30, Lineman and Construction Workers

August 13, Environmental Causes

August 27, Arts and Music

Additionally, Thursdays will also feature a two-for-$5 beer special for select draft beers.

Kids free Sundays with pre-game catch on the field and post-game run of the bases are back in 2026. There will also be three Sunday brunches which will occur on April 19, Mother's Day on May 10, and June 14. There will also be a trading card show on Sunday, April 26.

Turn 2'sday's are back with bogo tickets, hot dogs, beer and fountain soda.

The new addition to the weekly promo schedule is Wear It Wednesdays, where fans wearing Mussels' merch can get a $5 general admission ticket at the box office.







