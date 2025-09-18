Eli Jones Receives Harmon Killebrew Community Service Award

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels' right-handed pitcher Eli Jones has been named the club's recipient of the Harmon Killebrew Award.

An annual award that was created in 2011 to honor the passing of Twins' legend Harmon Killebrew, the Killebrew Award goes to one minor league player from each of the Twins' full-season affiliates for outstanding community service. Recipients are nominated by the general managers of each minor league club.

"Eli Jones has been a leader in the Mussels' clubhouse throughout his first professional season," Mussels' General Manager Judd Loveland said. "He goes above and beyond with his interactions with the Fort Myers fans and community."

The University of South Carolina product led all Mussels' pitchers with 100 innings on the season, becoming the first player in franchise history to hit that mark since 2019. That total was good for third in the entire Florida State League.

Jones, the Twins' seventh round pick in 2024, ranked second on the team in strikeouts with 84, which was the sixth highest total in the league. He recorded a 5.13 ERA in 23 games while making 18 starts.

Previous Winners (Mussels Era): Maddux Houghton (2024), Jackson Hicks (2023), Noah Cardenas (2022), Jeferson Morales (2021)







