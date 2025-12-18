Mighty Mussels' Managing Partners Join Minnesota Twins' Ownership as Limited Partners

Fort Myers, Fla. - On Wednesday, Dec. 17, the Pohlad family, owners of the Minnesota Twins, announced a new group of limited partners who would be joining the Twins' ownership group beginning in the 2026 season. Among those limited partners are the managing partners of the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, John and Allen Martin.

In a press release issued by the Twins, they outlined changes in positions and titles amongst the Pohlad family and highlighted key members of the limited partner groups. Tom Pohlad is succeeding Joe Pohlad as the leader of the organization, overseeing the daily operations. Some notable members of the new LPs include George G. Hicks, who is leading a group of the Minneapolis-based partners, the Leipold Family, who are the principal owners of the Minnesota Wild NHL team, and New York based Glick Family Investments. The Martins fall under the Hicks-led branch of the limited partner groups.

"Throughout our time with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, we have developed a tremendous relationship with the Minnesota Twins and the Pohlad family," John Martin said. "It is an honor and a privilege to now be able to call ourselves partners. We have also developed a relationship with George Hicks and feel that he will be a tremendous ambassador on our behalf and on the behalf of Twins fans everywhere. We are confident George will be instrumental in working with Tom Pohlad to bring sustained success to the organization both on and off the field."

The Martin brothers originally became a part of the ownership group with the Mighty Mussels in 2020 before taking over as managing partners in early 2022. Uniquely, the Mussels are the only independently owned minor league affiliate that operates spring training alongside their major league club. The Martin's expansion into joining the Twins' ownership group as limited partners is a move that has been in the works for quite some time.

"This has been a lifelong pursuit," John Martin said. "When we were growing up in the corn fields in central Illinois, Allen and I often thought about what it would be like to be a part of a Major League Baseball ownership group. Our time with the Mighty Mussels created a perfect pathway to realizing that dream."

"This is a culmination of decades of work, hopes, and dreams, from a pair of true baseball fans," Martin added.

The Twins have held their spring training at the Lee Health Sports Complex since 1991, making 2026 their 35th spring in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Mircale (1992-2019) and Mighty Mussels (2020-Present) have served as a platform for the future of the organization to develop their skillset at the minor league level over that time.

"Over the last five years we have watched prospects work their way through the system and make their way from Class-A to the big leagues," Martin added. "As lifelong baseball fans, this is the best part of the job, and we look forward to continuing to be a part of this process at the Class-A level while also getting introduced to the major league side of baseball ownership."

