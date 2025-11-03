Former Hammerhead Javier Sanoja Receives Gold Glove

JUPITER, FL - On Sunday, November 2nd, Major League Baseball in conjunction with Rawlings announced the Gold Glove Award winners for the American and National Leagues. Javier Sanoja, a former Jupiter Hammerhead, received his first Gold Glove in the utility position.

Sanoja is the first Marlin to win a Gold Glove since 2017 and the 19th rookie of all time. Sanoja played seven positions during the 2025 season, with the exception of right field and catcher. He posted seven defensive runs saved (DRS) and only committed three errors in 118 games. He also helped turn 24 double plays and recorded three outfield assists.

Sanoja was signed by the Marlins in 2019 as an international free agent and joined the Jupiter Hammerheads in 2022 before swiftly climbing through the MiLB. He has received several internal awards, including Marlins 2024 Player of the Year and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp MVP. Sanoja made his Major League debut in 2024.







