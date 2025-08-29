Hammerheads Win Streak Snapped with 9-6 Loss to Cardinals Thursday Night

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (26-31; 56-66) had their four-game win streak snapped by the Palm Beach Cardinals (26-31; 58-63) with a 9-6 loss on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. After Thursday night, Daytona now holds a five-game lead for the final playoff spot in the FSL East Division for the second half of the season.

Palm Beach got on the scoreboard quickly in the top of the first inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Liomar Martinez (L, 4-5). With one out, Christian Martin hit a solo home run, his second home run of the season, to put the Cardinals ahead 1-0.

The deficit remained until the bottom of the second inning when the Hammerheads took their first lead of the game against Palm Beach starting pitcher Jacob Odle. With one out, Carter Johnson hit an infield single, and Cam Clayton and Chris Arroyo drew back-to-back walks. Carlos Sanchez drove in two runs on a hard-hit single to right field. With runners at the corners, a wild pitch allowed Arroyo to score which gave Jupiter a 3-1 lead after two innings.

However, Palm Beach responded immediately with a crooked number in the top of the third inning. The Cardinals sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs on just four hits and two errors as Palm Beach took a 7-3 lead. For Martinez, it was his second shortest start of the season at just 2 2/3 innings and allowed a season-high seven runs but only three runs were earned.

With the Hammerheads down by four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Sanchez led off the frame with a single. Later with two outs, Esmil Valencia hit his second triple with the Hammerheads to drive in Sanchez to cut the deficit to 7-4 through four innings.

Luis De La Cruz did a great job out of the bullpen for Jupiter to keep the Palm Beach offense quiet through his first 3 1/3 scoreless innings of long relief. In the bottom of the sixth inning with one out, Valencia delivered an RBI single for his third hit and second RBI of the night. Then, Drew Faurot hustled his way to an RBI fielder's choice to prevent the inning from ending and scoring an additional run to make it a 7-6 deficit still in favor of Palm Beach through six innings. De La Cruz finished with four scoreless innings in bulk relief for the Hammerheads in his best statistical outing for Jupiter in 2025.

The Cardinals added a run thanks to an RBI single by Luis Pino in the top of the eighth inning against Braulio Salas on the mound for Jupiter. Then, the game went into a 29-minute rain delay as the bottom of the eighth inning was getting going. After the delay, the Hammerheads stranded two runners on base to remain down by an 8-6 score.

In the top of the ninth inning with Salas still on the mound for the Hammerheads, the Cardinals added an insurance run thanks to an RBI single by Flores for his third RBI of the night to give Palm Beach a 9-6 lead. The Hammerheads brought the tying run to the plate but were unable to score and the win streak snapped at four games with a 9-6 loss on Thursday night.

The weekend portion of the "Duel of the Dean" series between Jupiter and Palm Beach continues with game four on Friday, August 29th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Hammerheads Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.







