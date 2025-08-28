Manolfi Jimenez Named FCL All-Star

Published on August 28, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Though he has been a Thresher since late July, outfielder Manolfi Jimenez has been named a Florida Complex League All-Star for his contributions to the FCL Phillies in the 2025 season. The left-handed hitter compiled a slash line of .306/.339/.529, finishing second among all qualified FCL players in batting average (.306) and leading the league in slugging percentage (.529) and triples (5). He also finished third in the league with 22 extra-base hits, adding four home runs and 13 doubles with 20 runs batted in.

Jimenez's exceptional play in the FCL earned him two separate call-ups to Clearwater, where he joined the team in Lakeland for a few games in June and returned for good on July 23rd following the conclusion of the FCL season. Jimenez has gone 15-63 in his first 19 games with the Threshers, and is riding a four-game hit streak since August 22. In this week's series against Daytona, he has started the first two games from the leadoff spot and compiled three hits in the first two games. Jimenez and the Threshers currently stand three games ahead of Bradenton in first place in the FSL West Division Second Half Standings with eleven games left in the season.

You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from August 28, 2025

Manolfi Jimenez Named FCL All-Star - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.