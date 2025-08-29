Castillo's Strong Outing Falls Short in 4-2 Loss

Published on August 28, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders fell 4-2 to the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday night at 'The Tank' outside of George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Starter Carlos Castillo was stellar for Bradenton who completed six frames for the third time this season. Throughout the night, he allowed just two runs and punched out two hitters.

Tampa pushed across a run in each of the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead.

Bradenton responded in the top of the fourth when Jhonny Severino walked and Brent Iredale reached on an error to place runners at first and second.

With one out, Richard Ramirez launched an RBI double to center to cut the deficit to 2-1. The next hitter was Edgleen Perez who grounded a two-strike single to right to score Iredale and knot the score at 2-2.

Both sides exchanged scoreless frames through the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the frame, Hans Montero doubled to left and scored on an RBI single by Josue Gonzalez that push Tampa ahead 3-2.

After Gonzalez advanced to second on a wild pitch, Dax Kilby rolled an RBI single to right to cap scoring at 4-2. Through the first three games of the series, Kilby has driven in five runs.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 57-65 overall, and 27-29 in the second half. Tampa moved to 58-61 overall and 27-29 in the second half. The two return to "The Tank" on Friday for game four of the series with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







