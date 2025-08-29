Jimenez Homers Twice as Mighty Mussels Top Blue Jays 5-2

Dunedin, Fla. - Enrique Jimenez connected on a pair of two-run homers as the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays 5-2 on Thursday night at TD Ballpark.

Enrique Jimenez homered in the first and seventh innings of the contest, logging the first mulith-homer game for a Mussels' hitter since Kala'i Rosario on August 27, 2024.

Fort Myers (48-70, 21-32) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Eduardo Beltre reached on a leadoff single ahead of Jimenez, who launched a two-run homer to right field off Dunedin (57-62, 23-31) starter Landen Maroudis (0-5) to give the Mussels an early advantage.

Mussels' starter Eli Jones allowed a pair of singles to begin his outing. The righty then retired nine straight Blue Jays before issuing a leadoff walk in the fourth to double-A rehabber Jace Bohrofen. Jones then retired the next three Dunedin hitters, as he sat down 12 of the 15 batters he faced across four shutout innings. He totaled five strikeouts, including his final two batters faced, while topping out at 94.4 mph.

Jonathan Stevens (1-0) entered in the fifth and worked around an error and a walk by inducing an inning ending ground ball double play.

An inning later, with bases loaded and no outs, the Twins 2025 16th round draft pick buckled down and escaped a second jam with minimal damage, allowing just one run on a sacrifice fly.

With Fort Myers leading 2-1 in the top of the seventh, Yilber Herrera pulled a double into the right field corner. Two batters later, Jimenez blasted his second two-run home run onto the roof of the clubhouse in right field, extending the lead 4-1.

That was the final pitch thrown by Dunedin reliever Gilberto Bautistia, who struck out eight hitters but allowed hits on the only three balls put in play against him.

Dunedin third baseman Manuel Beltre led off the bottom of the frame with a homer to left off of Stevens, moving the score to 4-2. Stevens exited later in the frame with one out and runners at first and second. He issued five walks across 2.1 innings of work.

Brent Francisco entered to face Yeuni Munoz. Francisco struck out both batters he faced in the inning to strand the pair of inherited runners and keep the lead at two.

Fransico worked a clean eighth, and has now spun 11.2 innings across his first five appearances with the Mussels without allowing an earned run. He has racked up 16 strikeouts in that time.

Sam Rochard earned his first save in the Florida State League, after striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

The final road series of the regular season continues on Friday at 6:30 from TD Ballpark. Michael Carpenter (0-6, 5.04) will toe the rubber for Fort Myers, opposite Johnny King (1-2, 3.22) for Dunedin. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







