Mets Beat Flying Tigers 3-0 in Rain-Shortened Game

Published on August 28, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets right fielder AJ Salgado

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets shut out the Lakeland Flying Tigers 3-0 in a rain-shortened five-inning game on Thursday night at Clover Park. The Mets took a 2-1 series lead.

Mets right fielder AJ Salgado slugged a two-out, two-run homer off Carlos Marcano in the second inning to give the Mets a 2-0 lead. It was the first pro home run for Salgado, who signed with the Mets out of UCLA after the draft.

Mets starter Channing Austin pitched 2.0 innings with two strikeouts. He stranded two runners in scoring position in the first inning.

Mets reliever Jose Chirnios cruised for 3.0 innings before rain cut the game short. Chirinos gave up just one hit and one walk while throwing an efficient 36 pitches. He got the win.

Randy Guzman and Sam Robertson both went 1 for 2.

The Mets (73-49, 39-18) and Flying Tigers (70-49, 32-23) play the fourth game of their series at Clover Park on Friday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. The first 300 fans receive a free Fan Appreciation T-Shirt courtesy of Coca-Cola Florida. It's also Vets at the Mets with all veterans and active duty military receiving free admission.

