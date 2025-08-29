Trio of Homers, Rock-Solid Relief Send Tortugas to Triumph

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Kien Vu's two-run homer in the seventh broke a 3-3 tie and Cole Schoenwetter's 4.0 dominant innings locked down a 5-3 victory over the Clearwater Threshers on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (31-25, 60-62) won their fourth in a row and franchise-record tenth-straight at home, holding Clearwater (29-25, 65-55) to just three hits in winning the third in a row to begin the series.

In the first, Daytona threatened, as Alfredo Duno walked, then went to third on a Tyson Lewis single. Lewis then stole second to put runners at second third with one out. However, Clearwater starter Ryan Degges struck out the next two to end the inning. Degges then ripped through all three batters in the second, all on strikeouts.

Daytona starter Ovis Portes also was sharp, allowing just a bloop single and striking out three over a pair of scoreless innings to begin his night.

However, Clearwater took advantage of a hit batter and two walks that loaded the bases with one out. A potential double-play ground ball was then bobbled, scoring a run. A balk then brought in another run. Gabe Starks then entered and prevented any further runs from scoring, but the Threshers now led 2-0.

In the bottom of third, Degges began the inning with his sixth consecutive strikeout, then Alfredo Duno stepped in and demolished a 2-1 offering 427 feet over the manual scoreboard in left field for a solo home run, his league-leading 15th of the season.

One inning later, Arnaldo Lantigua blasted Degges first pitch of the inning 443 feet over the left field fence for a second tape-measure shot in as many innings, tying the game at 2-2 on Lantigua's second homer as a Tortuga.

On the mound, Starks allowed a one-out hit, but nothing more in the fourth. He then threw a 1-2-3 fifth, going 2.1 scoreless innings with just one hit, no walks, and four strikeouts.

Schoenwetter entered for the sixth, but a dropped pop-up put a runner on second with two outs. After a groundout moved the runner along, Carter Mathison pulled an RBI single to right to put Clearwater back in front, 3-2.

Daytona, though, immediately answered back. Lewis, who had three hits and reached all four times in the game, walked to lead off the inning. He moved to third on a groundout and a wild pitch, then scored on a two-out RBI double by Alfredo Alcantara, re-tying the game at three apiece.

In the seventh, the Tortugas finally pulled in front. Drew Davies singled with one out, then Vu stepped in and ripped a 2-2 pitch 415 feet over the right-center field fence for a two-run shot, his second as a professional, that put Daytona in front 5-3.

Schoenwetter had all the support he needed. The right-hander finished the game with three straight 1-2-3 innings, retiring ten in a row after the sixth-inning single. Schoenwetter (3-8) threw the final 4.0 innings, allowing an unearned run on one hits and no walks with three strikeouts, earning the win, Daytona's third in a row to open the series.

