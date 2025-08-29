Seventh Inning Surge Saves Tarpons Late

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons found their spark in the seventh inning Thursday night at "The Tank", plating two runs to pull away for a 4-2 victory over the Bradenton Marauders.

The Tarpons jumped on the board early in the first inning when Marshall Toole doubled with two outs and later scored on Richie Bonomolo Jr.'s RBI single. An inning later, Hans Montero tripled to right-center and trotted home on a single from Dax Kilby, giving Tampa an early 2-0 advantage.

Bradenton rallied in the fourth, pushing across two runs on a Richard Ramirez double and an RBI single from former Tarpon, Edgleen Perez, to even the score at 2-2. From there, the game turned into a pitchers' duel. Jordarlin Mendoza and Jackson Fristoe held the Marauders in check, while Bradenton starter Carlos Castillo settled in to keep the Tarpons from retaking the lead.

The breakthrough came in the bottom of the seventh. Hans Montero doubled and scored on Josue Gonzalez's RBI single. After a wild pitch advanced Gonzalez into scoring position, Kilby delivered again with a run-scoring single through the right side to make it 4-2 Tarpons.

Fristoe (6-2) earned the win after three scoreless innings of relief, while Sean Hermann locked down his third save of the season with a clean ninth inning.

The Tarpons and Marauders continue their series Friday night at "The Tank," with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

