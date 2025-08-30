Tejeda, Montero Power Tarpons to Victory, 5-4

Published on August 29, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Willy Montero of the Tampa Tarpons

(Tampa Tarpons) Willy Montero of the Tampa Tarpons(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - Friday night's matchup at "The Tank" did not disappoint, with the Tarpons and Marauders trading runs in the early innings before Tampa pulled ahead for good in the middle frames. Home runs from Enmanuel Tejeda and Willy Montero set the tone, and the Tarpons held steady down the stretch to secure a 5-4 victory.

Bradenton jumped on the board first as Josh Tate tripled and came home on a sacrifice fly in the opening frame. The Tarpons wasted no time responding, with Tejeda launching a solo home run to left-center in the bottom half to tie the game at 1-1.

After the Marauders briefly retook the lead on a solo shot by Eddy Rodriguez in the second, Tampa once again answered. Hans Montero and Ediel Rivera executed a double steal, with Rivera swiping home to knot the score at 2-2.

The Tarpons took control in the fourth when Richie Bonomolo Jr. singled and stole second, setting the stage for Willy Montero, who crushed a two-run homer to left, giving Tampa a 4-2 advantage.

Bradenton trimmed the deficit with a Yordany De Los Santos homer in the fifth, but the Tarpons kept the pressure on. In the bottom half, Roderick Arias and Tejeda strung together back-to-back singles, and Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek delivered a sacrifice fly to push the lead back to two at 5-3.

The Marauders pulled within one in the seventh after De Los Santos reached on a bunt single, stole second, and scored on a throwing error. From there, however, Tampa's bullpen slammed the door shut. Jack Sokol worked 1.2 innings, Gus Hughes handled the eighth, and Cade Austin retired the side in order in the ninth to lock down his second save of the season.

Jose M. Rodriguez earned the win after five solid innings, striking out six while allowing three runs.

The Tarpons and Marauders continue their six-game set on Saturday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field for Fan Appreciation Night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.