Early Runs Fizzle as Fort Myers Pulls Away

Published on August 29, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were downed 11-4 by the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Friday night at TD Ballpark in game four of their six-game set.
LHP Johnny King (2.1 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 5 K) tagged for four runs over 2.1 frames and handed the loss.
RHP Jack Eshleman (2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) fired 2.1 perfect innings in relief with three strikeouts. Since returning to Dunedin on May 27, Eshleman has posted a 2.73 ERA in 20 games with 31 strikeouts over 29.2 innings.
SS Maddox Latta (2-for-5, RBI, 2 R, SB) brought home a run with an RBI single in the 4th as part of a two-hit, two-run night. Latta has reached base in 16 of his 18 pro games, with a hit in 14 of his 18. He tallied his fifth multi-hit game of the season.
1B Brock Tibbitts (2-for-4, RBI, 2B) logged his sixth multi-hit game of the season, highlighted by an RBI single in the 1st inning to open the scoring.
