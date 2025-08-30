Early Runs Fizzle as Fort Myers Pulls Away

Published on August 29, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were downed 11-4 by the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Friday night at TD Ballpark in game four of their six-game set.

LHP Johnny King (2.1 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 5 K) tagged for four runs over 2.1 frames and handed the loss.

RHP Jack Eshleman (2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) fired 2.1 perfect innings in relief with three strikeouts. Since returning to Dunedin on May 27, Eshleman has posted a 2.73 ERA in 20 games with 31 strikeouts over 29.2 innings.

SS Maddox Latta (2-for-5, RBI, 2 R, SB) brought home a run with an RBI single in the 4th as part of a two-hit, two-run night. Latta has reached base in 16 of his 18 pro games, with a hit in 14 of his 18. He tallied his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

1B Brock Tibbitts (2-for-4, RBI, 2B) logged his sixth multi-hit game of the season, highlighted by an RBI single in the 1st inning to open the scoring.







Florida State League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.