Mets Beat Lakeland, Clinch FSL East Second Half Title

Published on August 29, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets celebrate the FSL East Second Half Title

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets celebrate the FSL East Second Half Title(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets pulled away for an 8-4 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday night at Clover Park. The Mets' victory coupled with Daytona's loss to Clearwater clinched the Florida State League East Division second half title for St. Lucie.

It is just the second time in franchise history the Mets have won the first and second half of a season. The other occasion was in the team's second year of existence - 1989.

The Mets were already safely in the playoffs thanks to their first half title. Now the team that finishes in second place in the East Division's second half will be the wild card and the Mets' playoff opponent. Daytona currently leads that race by 4.5 games over Jupiter and Palm Beach with eight games to go.

The playoffs begin on Tuesday, September 9 th with the Mets on the road for game 1 of the best-of-three FSL East Division series. Game 2 (Thursday, Sept. 11 th) and game 3 if necessary (Friday, Sept. 12 th) will be at Clover Park.

On Friday, the Mets trailed 3-1 in the fifth inning until Randy Guzman hit a two-out, two-run triple to tie the game 3-3. Daiverson Gutierrez followed with a RBI single to plate Guzman for a 4-3 lead.

Gutierrez again produced a two-out RBI single in the seventh inning to increase the lead to 5-3.

The Flying Tigers scored a run off Christian Rodriguez in the top of the eighth to make it 5-4, but Rodriguez was able to strand the tying run on third base by striking out Junior Tilien and getting Juan Hernandez to ground out.

The Mets broke the game open with three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Jose Siri, appearing on MLB rehab assignment, hit a RBI single for a 6-4 advantage. Two batters later Antonio Jimenez hit a ground ball that was thrown away by third baseman Carson Rucker. Sam Biller and Siri both scored on the play to make it 8-4.

Zack Mack, the Mets 16 th round pick from Loyola Marymount, made his pro debut on the mound in the ninth and stranded a pair of runners to end the game in a non-save situation.

Tyler McLoughlin, the Mets 10 th round pick from Georgia, got the start in his first pro game. He gave up two runs over 0.2 innings.

Daviel Hurtado pitched 4.0 innings behind McLoughlin, allowing one run on five hits. Hurtado walked four and struck out five.

Bryce Jenkins pitched a scoreless inning to get the win.

Siri (tibia) finished 2 for 2 with a pair of singles, RBI and run. He pinch hit for fellow MLB rehabber Jesse Winker (back), who was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts.

Jimenez went 3 for 5. Guzman, Gutierrez and Biller had two hits each.

The Flying Tigers went 3 for 18 with runners in scoring position and stranded 16 base runners.

The Mets (74-49, 40-18) and Flying Tigers (70-50, 32-24) continue their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. It's Back to School Night. All K-12 students get a free ticket. Adults who donate a school supply also receive a free ticket. There will be postgame fireworks.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.