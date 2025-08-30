Threshers Belt Three Home Runs in First Win in Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Jonathan Hogart hit the first of three home runs for the Clearwater Threshers (66-55, 30-25), who jumped out to an early lead in a 10-6 win over the Daytona Tortugas (60-63, 31-26) on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Clearwater looks to make it two in a row when they return for a Saturday night rematch in Daytona.

Jonathan Hogart led off the game with a base hit to right-centerfield on the third pitch of the game from Daytona starter Edgar Colon. He moved to second on a single by Jack Barker before Raider Tello drew a walk to load the bases. Will Vierling followed with an RBI single on the next pitch, moving all three baserunners station to station and plating Hogart for the game's first run. The next batter, Luke Davis, worked a full count before launching a 3-2 pitch to the left field wall. Despite a great catch made by Kien Vu, Barker scored from third on what ended up a sacrifice fly to double the Threshers' advantage.

Daytona got one run back in the bottom of the first inning, cutting Clearwater's lead in half. Tyler Pettorini led off the second inning with a walk and stole second base. After the first out of the frame, Hogart ripped a home run to left field to bring Clearwater's lead to three runs. The Threshers stormed back in the third, beginning with a leadoff walk by Vierling. Carter Mathison moved him to third with a one-out double off Daytona reliever Beau Blanchard before Guillermo Rosario cleared the bases with a three-run home run. Two pitches later, Tyler Pettorini doubled before scoring on an RBI triple by Nolan Beltran to open up an 8-1 Threshers lead.

Daytona took two runs back in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to five runs. They scored two in the following inning to bring the Threshers advantage down to 8-5. Another run in the bottom of the sixth brought the Tortugas within two runs. Barker was hit by a pitch with two outs in the eighth inning, and after he stole second, Raider Tello cranked a two-run home run to bring the lead back up to four runs. Only one more baserunner would reach for Daytona as the Threshers bullpen slammed the door in the final 2.0 frames of a 10-6 victory over the Tortugas

Angel Liranzo surrendered three runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Zack Tukis struck out two in 0.2 innings, walking three and allowing two runs on two hits. Josbel García (1-0) surrendered one run on three hits with two walks and one strikeout. Adilson Peralta tossed 0.2 innings and retired both batters he faced. Danyony Pulido finished the final 2.0 innings without allowing a run or a hit, walking one and striking out four.

Rosario hit his first home run as a Thresher in 2025...Both of his career Threshers home runs have come on the road in August...Beltran's RBI triple was his first in Single-A...García earned his first win as a Thresher...Tello has driven in at least one run in each of the past six games he has played...The Threshers will return to Daytona on Saturday, August 30, to continue a six-game road series against the Daytona Tortugas...Friday night marked the Threshers' first win at Jackie Robinson Ballpark since August 21, 2022...First pitch on Saturday will be at 6:35 pm







