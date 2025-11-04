Arizona Fall League Look-In

Published on November 4, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







The epic conclusion of the World Series began the month of November by bringing an end to the 2025 baseball season, but there is still plenty of offseason action for some top minor league prospects. Throughout the majority of the MLB postseason, some of the top players in minor league baseball were in Arizona playing in the Arizona Fall League. The AFL is comprised of six teams split among multiple MLB organizations, with each MLB organization sending a selection of its top-performing prospects after every season. The Phillies sent eight prospects to join the Surprise Saguaros in the 2025 Arizona Fall League season, seven of whom have played for the Threshers within the last four seasons.

Entering the penultimate week of the regular season, the Saguaros hold a record of 13-7, sitting 2.0 games out of first place in the league. All eight Phillies prospects have made an impact in Arizona this fall, and here is a quick catch-up on the success of some former Threshers stars in the 2025 Arizona Fall League: Phillies infield prospect Bryan Rincon digs in for a pitch as a member of the Surprise Saguaros in the 2025 Arizona Fall League season. MLB - Arizona Fall League

INF Bryan Rincon (Threshers SS, 2023-24)

Threshers fans may remember Bryan as the starting shortstop for the majority of the 2023 minor league season, and Rincon has shown plenty of promise in his second consecutive season in the Arizona Fall League. Rincon was a late addition to the Saguaros roster as part of the Phillies contingent, replacing Carson DeMartini. Though Bryan has only played shortstop when in the field in the minor leagues, he got his first professional start at third base in his final game of October, and he did not record an error in the game, which ended in a 0-0 tie, the second in the last 20 Arizona Fall League seasons. Rincon has been no slouch at the plate either, recording one home run and five RBI in ten games for the Saguaros. Bryan will turn 21 before Spring Training begins in 2026, and looks to build off a solid fall and vast improvements over his first two minor league seasons in the coming year. Rincon hopes to buoy his own stock as one of the Phillies' top infield prospects and jump to the high minors for the first time in his career next season. Phillies right-handed pitching prospect Jack Dalles sends a pitch home during a fall matchup for the Surprise Saguaros of the Arizon Fall League. MLB - Arizona Fall League

Jack Dallas (Threshers RHP, 2022-23)

In the 2024 Arizona Fall League season, former Threshers starter and Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter took home the AFL's Pitcher of the Year Award. In 2025, that award may stay in the Phillies' trophy cabinet with a different name engraved: Jack Dallas. The right-hander was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Lamar University in 2022, coming out of the bullpen for all but six of his 120 minor league appearances, including 25 relief outings with the Threshers to begin his professional career between 2022 and 2023. Dallas has remained a key leverage bullpen arm and leads all qualified Saguaros pitchers with an ERA of 1.00 in four appearances, spanning nine innings. Dallas has thrown the fourth-most innings among Saguaros, with the second-most strikeouts. His 15 strikeouts total more than any other Surprise reliever, landing him just outside the top ten in the league overall. Dallas continues to pitch primarily out of the bullpen in the AFL, and he has not allowed a run in any of his three relief appearances, striking out eleven batters with just seven baserunners allowed over 7.0 innings of relief. His most recent start on November First marked his first of the fall, and the seventh of his professional career. As has been customary, Dallas came in for a spot start, surrendering his first run of the season in 2.0 innings with four strikeouts. Dallas has tossed multiple innings in each of his four outings in Arizona and could be in line to stretch out his innings come the spring. 2025 Thresher Dante Nori records a steal with a slide into second base during Arizona Fall League action for the Surprise Saguaros. MLB - Arizona Fall League

Dante Nori (Threshers OF, 2024-25)

After a standout season spent almost entirely with the Threshers this past year, Phillies number six prospect Dante Nori has shown off the skills that made him the Phillies' first-round draft pick out of high school in 2024. Nori batted well north of .300 in his final three months as a Thresher before jumping two levels to Double-A Reading before turning 21 at the end of the 2025 season. Nori has made 29 plate appearances in eight Arizona Fall League games so far and showcased his potential as a strong leadoff hitter. Among Saguaros with ten or more at-bats, Dante Nori ranks first on the team with a .375 batting average and second with a .483 on-base percentage. He has scored six runs so far this season, compared to just five strikeouts and five walks, and is one of eight Saguaros with an OPS at or over .900. Nori continued to demonstrate his defensive prowess as well, starting eight games in centerfield without committing a single error.

Shop Threshers gear anytime at the Diamond Outfitters Online Team Store ...Spring Training tickets for the Philadelphia Phillies can be purchased at https://www.mlb.com/phillies/spring-training ...BayCare Ballpark Weekly Happy Hour begins on Wednesday, September 17, at 5:00 PM at the Frenchy's Tiki Pavilion on the left field concourse...Gates open at 5:00 PM with food samples provided by Abe's Place...Admission is free for patrons 21 years and older...Gates Close at 9:00 PM...Celebrate Thanksgiving and give back to your community during Clearwater's annual Turkey Trot...Join us at BayCare Ballpark at 5:00 PM on November 26th for the pre-race party and bring a pair of socks to donate to the Homeless Empowerment Program of Clearwater... More information about the race and event can be found here ...Visit threshersbaseball.com for more information.







Florida State League Stories from November 4, 2025

Arizona Fall League Look-In - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.