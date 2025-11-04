Clearwater to Host Achieva Turkey Trot at BayCare Ballpark

November 4, 2025

One of Clearwater's most fun and impactful holiday traditions continues with the Achieve Turkey Trot during the week of Thanksgiving. The festivities begin at BayCare Ballpark at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 26, with the race starting at 7:00 AM at Clearwater High School on Thanksgiving Morning. All attendees are invited to bring a pair of socks to BayCare Ballpark to donate to the Homeless Empowerment Program (HEP) of Clearwater.

Start the fun and get ready for the race at BayCare Ballpark on Thanksgiving Eve with a pre-race party the night before Turkey Day. Runners in the Turkey Trot will be able to pick up their pre-race packets and donate to the HEP to help local families in crisis gain access to food, shelter, and any other resources they need to help survive and succeed. Our friends at Achieva Credit Union will be matching all community donations to increase the impact of this donation drive. The pre-race party begins on the concourse of BayCare Ballpark from 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 26th, and will feature live music, delicious food, and fun events and games for the whole family! For more information, please visit the City of Clearwater's website at https://www.myclearwater.com/Events-and-Meetings/Turkey-Trot and sign up today!







