Rumberos Rally, But Can't Climb out of Seven-Run Hole

Published on August 29, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Alfredo Alcantara homered and Reynardo Cruz spun 4.2 hitless innings in relief, but the Clearwater Threshers built a seven-run lead in the first three innings, which was too much for a valiant rally from the Rumberos de Daytona in a 10-6 defeat on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Clearwater (30-25, 66-55) snapped a five-game skid, while Daytona (31-26, 60-63) fell in the final Copa de la Diversion of the season, as the Rumberos saw their franchise-record ten-game home winning streak come to an end.

In the top of the first, Clearwater took the lead. Two singles and a walk opened the game, loading the bases with no outs. Will Vierling then followed with an RBI single for the first run of the game, then a sacrifice fly from Luke Davis put the Threshers in front 2-0.

Daytona responded as Kyle Henley led off with a single, then went to second on a wild pitch and took third on an error. After a pop-up and a strikeout, another wild pitch brought Henley home to trim the deficit to 2-1.

Clearwater, though, immediately blew the game wide open. In the second, Jonathan Hogart crushed a two-run home run. An inning later, Guillermo Rosario tacked on a three-run blast, while Nolan Beltran added an RBI triple, upping the Clearwater lead to 8-1 after just three innings.

The Rumberos, though, began to chip away. With one out in the fourth, Alcantara crushed a 2-2 delivery 428 feet over the left field fence for his fourth home run of the year. After a single and a walk with two outs brought up Henley, who lined a double to right to score a second run, trimming the deficit to 8-3.

An inning later, three straight walks loaded the bases for Daytona with two outs. After a pair of strikeouts left the Rumberos perilously close to a wasted opportunity, Tyson Lewis came off the bench and lined a two-run single to right, chipping the margin down further to 8-5.

In the sixth, Alfredo Duno drew a leadoff walk, then chugged all the way home when Kien Vu ripped a line drive off the very top of the right-center field wall for an RBI double, bringing Daytona within 8-6.

All the while, Cruz was outstanding in relief after being rushed into the game in the third. The right-hander issued a pair of two-out walks in the fourth and one more in the fifth, but the right-hander finished his night with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings, as he threw 4.2 hitless innings with five strikeouts to give the Rumberos a chance to rally.

A pair of singles put two on with one out in the seventh, but Daytona was unable to score in the frame. Ultimately, Daytona put the trying run on base in the fifth and seventh frames and had the tying run at the plate in the sixth, but came one big hit shy of drawing even.

After Cruz departed, Clearwater dealt the knockout blow in the eighth. A hit batter brought Raider Tello to the plate, who crushed a 1-2 pitch out to left field for a two-run home run that doubled the Threshers' lead back to four runs.

Daytona never threatened after that, as the Rumberos went quietly in the eighth and ninth frames, as Clearwater claimed their first win of the series, 10-6.

