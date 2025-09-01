Arms Lead Tortugas to Twinbill Sweep, Edge of Playoffs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - The Daytona Tortugas moved one win away from the playoffs with a doubleheader sweep of the Clearwater Threshers, winning 4-2 and 1-0 in Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (33-26, 62-63) won five of six games against Clearwater (30-27, 66-57), leaving the Tortugas needing to win one game out of the final six games at Palm Beach to return to the Florida State League playoffs for the second year in a row.

In the first inning of game one, Jonathan Hogart led off the game for Clearwater with a single. Making his professional debut, 2025 Reds third-round pick Mason Morris followed that by striking out two of the next three hitters, but he did throw two wild pitches that allowed Hogart to score.

Morris followed that with a 1-2-3 second with two strikeouts, going 2.0 innings with one hit and one run allowed, with no walks and four strikeouts in his first pro contest.

In the bottom of the second, Daytona took the lead. Back-to-back walks opened the inning before a sacrifice bunt put two in scoring position for Kyle Henley, who looped a two-run single into shallow right. Two batters later, Tyson Lewis lined an RBI double to left, pushing the Daytona lead to 3-1.

After a scoreless third inning from Brady Afthim in his professional debut, Daytona added to the lead. Kien Vu led off with a single, then went to second on a walk. With one out, Jacob Friend singled to left, scoring Vu for a 4-1 lead.

Clearwater clawed back with a run in the fourth, as two walks were followed by a Carter Mathison RBI single to make it a 4-2 game. An inning later, two walks and an infield hit loaded the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, Stephen Quigley came out of the bullpen and induced a pair of groundouts, one of which was a force at home, to escape the jam.

Quigley (3-1) did the rest in the opener, throwing a 1-2-3 sixth inning. He allowed a leadoff hit in the seventh, but retired the next three, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings with a strikeout to finish off a 4-2 victory.

In the nightcap, the game settled into a pitcher's duel right away. JP Ortiz settled in right away, striking out two in a 1-2-3 first inning, then brushing off a one-out hit in the second.

In the bottom of the second, Daytona jumped in front. With one out, Alfredo Alcantara jumped on a first-pitch fastball and lined it through a piercing wind blowing in, clearing the left field fence for a solo home run, his fifth of the year.

Ortiz took care of business afterwards, throwing a 1-2-3 third, then brushing off a leadoff hit in the fourth with a double play. Ortiz went 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and no walks, while striking out five.

Jacob Edwards entered for the fifth and allowed a pair of walks, but picked off a runner at first base, softening the blow in a scoreless inning. Edwards (5-2) recorded the first out in the sixth, then departed after 1.1 innings for Trent Hodgdon, who quickly recorded the final two outs in the sixth.

In the seventh, an infield hit and a double put runners at second and third with no outs. Hodgdon, though rose to the occasion, striking out three batters to finish the ballgame, nailing down a 1-0 win, his seventh save, and with it, a doubleheader sweep.

The Tortugas will have Monday off before hitting the road for the final series of the 2025 regular season, a six-game trip to Jupiter to take on the Palm Beach Cardinals which will begin on Tuesday night. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday will be at 6:30 p.m. with pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, on the Tortugas Radio Network beginning at 6:20.

