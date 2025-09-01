Mets Clip Flying Tigers 3-1 in Regular Season Home Finale

St. Lucie Mets outfielder Sam Biller

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets wrapped up the home portion of their regular season with a 3-1 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park. The Mets won the series 4-2 and finished the season with a 35-31 home record.

New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri (tibia), continuing his MLB rehab assignment, broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to give the Mets a 3-1 lead.

After the Flying Tigers drew a pair of two-out walks from Ernesto Mercedes to load the bases in the top of the ninth, Christian Rodriguez came in from the bullpen and got Jesus Pinto to ground into a fielder's choice to end the game.

Mercedes pitched 2.2 scoreless innings to get the win. Rodriguez was credited with his first save.

The Flying Tigers scored an unearned run off Omar Victorino in the fifth inning.

Sam Biller led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double. He advanced to third base on a balk and scored on a sac fly hit by Kevin Villavicencio to tie the game 1-1.

Mets starter Truman Pauley pitched 2.0 perfect innings in his second career game.

MiLB rehabber Oliver Ortega pitched a perfect third inning with two strikeouts.

Biller went 2 for 3 with the double and two runs.

Lakeland starter Kelvis Salcedo pitched 5.0 scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits, did not walk a batter and struck out seven.

The Mets (75-50, 41-19) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they start a six-game series at Fort Myers. It is the final series of the regular season. First pitch from Hammond Stadium on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m.

