Threshers Drop Twin Bill to End Final Road Series

Published on August 31, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (66-57, 30-27) stranded the tying runs in the seventh inning of both games of a doubleheader against the Daytona Tortugas (62-63, 33-26), dropping game one 4-2 and game two 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Threshers enter their final home seires of the regular season with a magic number of four to clinch a playoff spot against the Tampa Tarpons.

Jonathan Hogart singled up the middle on the second pitch of the first game and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Tortuga's righty Mason Morris. After moving to third on a groundout, a second wild pitch went back to the back stop with two outs in the first, allowing Hogart to race home with the game's first run. Daytona took the lead with three runs on a double and a two-run single in the bottom of the second inning. They added another run in the third to bring Clearwater's deficit to three runs.

Raider Tello led off the fourth by drawing a walk against Tortugas reliever David Lorduy. He moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a groundout before a 1-out single by Carter Mathison scored Tello from third base, cutting the Tortuga's advantage to two runs. Clearwater had the tying run at the plate in the final frame but couldn't come back in a 4-2 loss in game one.

Camron Hill (0-1) surrendered three runs on three hits with five walks and two strikeouts in 1.2 innings to take the loss. Raymon Rosario allowed one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Gabe Craig struck out two batters with one walk in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Luis Avila tossed the final 2.0 innings without allowing a run, letting up one hit and striking out two.

GAME TWO:

WP: Jacob Edwards (5-2, 4.14)

LP: Zuher Yousuf (2-1, 2.04)

SV: Trent Hodgdon (7)

In the second game, Daytona struck first with a solo home run in the second inning to jump out to an early lead. Hits came at a premium all game, with dominant starting pitching proving to be the deciding factor. The Threshers got two of their four hits in the top of the seventh inning, with Raider Tello leading off the frame with an infield single and Luke Davis doubling him over to third. Despite the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, the Threshers couldn't drive them home, as they fell short 1-0 in the second game.

Zuher Yousuf (2-1) tossed 4.1 innings with one run allowed on three hits and two walks, striking out five in a losing effort. Adilson Peralta tossed 0.2 innings, retiring both batters he faced as he finished off the fifth. Keegan Batka struck out one batter in 1.0 inning without allowing a hit or a run.

Hogart tied his career high with three hits in game one...Avila threw 3.1 scoreless innings against Daytona this series and season...Clearwater scored first in every game except the series finale...Jimenez reached base in all three games he played in Daytona...Mathison pinch ran for Davis in the seventh...The Threshers will return home on Tuesday, September 2, to begin a seven-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm...







