Jupiter Falls to Palm Beach 6-5 in 2025 Home Finale

Published on August 31, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (27-32; 57-68) settle for the series split against the Palm Beach Cardinals (28-31; 60-64) with a 6-5 loss on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Hammerheads fall to the Cardinals in the regular season "Duel of the Dean" series 14-16. However, Jupiter finished with a 17-10 record in August which is the best record of any month in the 2025 season.

After a scoreless first inning, the Hammerheads offense went to work in the bottom of the second inning. Chris Arroyo led off the frame with a hard-hit single off of Palm Beach starting pitcher Nelfy Ynfante. A double by Carlos Sanchez put two runners in scoring position for Jupiter. Emilio Barreras drove in Arroyo with an RBI single to right field. Abrahan Ramirez followed Barreras with a sacrifice fly to bring in Sanchez for his 45th RBI of the year as the Hammerheads took a 2-0 lead after two innings.

After the third inning, the Cardinals got on the scoreboard for the first time as Rainiel Rodriguez hit a solo home run to left field, his 13th home run of the year with Palm Beach, with one out to get started. Jack Gurevitch followed with his first professional triple and Jose Suarez drove in Gurevitch on an RBI double to tie the ball game at 2-2.

Tineo settled back down on the mound as Jupiter regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning against Palm Beach relief pitcher Alan Reyes (W, 1-0). Andres Valor led off with a double to left field and advanced to third base on a ground out. With two outs, Andrew Salas delivered an RBI single to put the Hammerheads back in front at a 3-2 score.

Tineo finished his final home start with five innings pitched and allowed two runs on five hits while he also tallied eight strikeouts in a no-decision.

Palm Beach answered back in the top of the sixth inning off of Cannon Pickell (BS, 2) who came out of the Jupiter bullpen. The Cardinals had runners at first and second base with two outs and Luis Pino delivered the game-tying RBI double to make it 3-3. However, Max Williams earned his first professional outfield assist to throw out the go-ahead run at home plate to end the inning.

After a scoreless seventh inning, Jake Faherty (L, 2-1) entered the game in relief for Jupiter in the top of the eighth inning. He walked all four batters he faced, including a bases-loaded walk to Michael Dattalo, which put Palm Beach on top for the first time in the game. Xavier Cardenas III came in to limit the damage. A sacrifice fly from Pino and a wild pitch brought home two more runs to give the Cardinals a 6-3 lead after the top of the eighth inning.

Cardenas III pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to set up a potential comeback. In the bottom of the frame, Palm Beach relief pitcher Jovi Galvez (Sv, 1) was tasked with holding the three-run lead. Sanchez drew a walk, Barreras was hit by a pitch, and Ramirez hit a single to load the bases with no outs. Valor and Drew Faurot each hit RBI groundouts to get the Hammerheads within a run. However, with Ramirez at third base representing the tying run, Jupiter's comeback fell short and fell to Palm Beach 6-5 on Sunday in the final matchup against the Cardinals this season.

The Hammerheads hit the road for the final series of the 2025 season as they take on the Lakeland Flying Tigers for six games beginning on September 2nd. Thank you to all Jupiter Hammerheads fans for your support all season long!







