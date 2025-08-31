Hammerheads Earn Double-Header Split Against Cardinals Saturday Night

Published on August 30, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (27-31; 57-67) earned a double-header split against the Palm Beach Cardinals (27-31; 58-64) in Saturday night's double-header at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

GAME ONE

After Friday night got washed with rain, Jupiter starting pitcher Nate Payne tossed a scoreless top of the first inning and the Hammerheads wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame against Palm Beach starting pitcher Ty Van Dyke. With Andres Valor at third base, Esmil Valencia hit an RBI single to left field to put Jupiter in front by a 1-0 score. The Hammerhead did leave the bases loaded in the frame.

The game settled down and Payne finished his start with three scoreless innings with just one hit and three walks allowed while he tallied three strikeouts in a no-decision.

After a scoreless fourth inning from Jupiter relief pitcher Darwin Rodriguez, Grant Shepardson (L, 2-2; BS, 1) entered on the mound for the Sharks in the fifth inning. The Cardinals capitalized thanks to a couple of walks, an RBI groundout by Yordalin Peña and a wild pitch and took the 2-1 lead after the top of the fifth.

Shepardson settled in for a scoreless top of the sixth inning to complete two innings in relief. Later, in the top of the seventh inning, Samuel Carpio came out to pitch for the Hammerheads. With one out, Peña drew a walk and then Chase Heath hit a two-run home run, his first professional home run, to give the Cardinals a 4-1 lead. The Hammerheads were retired in order by Palm Beach relief pitcher Bobby Olsen (W, 2-0) to conclude the game and fell by the 4-1 score.

GAME TWO

The game was scoreless through two innings thanks to a dominant pitching display. Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez (W, 5-6) and Palm Beach starting pitcher Bernard Mack (L, 1-1) retired the first six batters each that they faced.

The Cardinals threatened in the top of the third inning. With one out, Matthew Miura hit an infield single, and Chase Heath reached on a fielding error by Jupiter third baseman Emilio Barreras to put two runners on. However, Mendez was able to work out of the jam to keep the game scoreless.

The Hammerheads broke through in the bottom of the third inning. Chris Arroyo led off the inning with a 366-foot solo home run which was his first professional home run. Three walks later in the inning loaded the bases for Jupiter. With two outs, Valencia delivered a two-RBI single to give the Hammerheads a 3-0 lead after three innings.

After a shutdown top of the fourth inning, Jupiter's offense went back to work in the bottom of the frame to break the game open with five runs scored. Palm Beach relief pitcher Yordy Herrera loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter. With one out, a wild pitch allowed Andrew Salas to score. Barreras and Abrahan Ramirez followed with back-to-back RBI singles. Andres Valor added a two-RBI double off the top of the wall in left-center field to cross the 50 RBI mark on the season and gave Jupiter an 8-0 lead after the fourth inning.

Palm Beach got on the board in the top of the sixth inning. Chase Heath led off the inning with a solo home run, his second home run of the day, to end the shutout attempt. Mendez's day ended after he surrendered a double and a single with no outs. Jake Clemente slammed the door with a pair of strikeouts to hold Jupiter's lead at 8-1.

Mendez finished with just one earned run allowed on four hits over five innings pitched as he struck out seven hitters to tie his season high. He finishes the month of August with a 4-0 record with just two runs allowed and also has tallied 29 strikeouts over 25 innings pitched.

Jupiter responded in the bottom of the sixth inning. A Barreras walk and Valor single put two runners on with one out. Drew Faurot drove an RBI double to left field to put the Hammerheads back up by eight runs with a 9-1 lead after six innings. Clemente finished off the Cardinals in the top of the seventh inning to secure the 9-1 win in game two of the double-header and earn a split on Saturday night.

The Cardinals lead the regular season series 15-14 as the final matchup of the "Duel of the Dean" regular season series takes place on Sunday, August 31st with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Broadcast coverage begins at 12:20 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Hammerheads Audio Stream. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.







Florida State League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.