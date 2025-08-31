Flying Tigers Soar Past Mets 7-2

Published on August 30, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Elwis Mijares

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Elwis Mijares(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers defeated the St. Lucie Mets 7-2 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 2,705 at Clover Park. The Mets still lead the series 3-2 ahead of Sunday's finale.

Lakeland took advantage of shaky play by the Mets, who walked seven batters, plunked three more, made two errors and threw two run-scoring wild pitches.

The Flying Tigers scored two unearned runs off Mets starter Nicolas Carreno in the first inning. Samuel Gil hit a RBI double to plate Nick Dumesnil, who reached on an error. Carson Rucker followed with a RBI sac fly for a 2-0 lead.

The Mets scored an unearned run of their own in the bottom of the first when third baseman Carson Rucker juggled a grounder and Chase Meggers beat out the throw to first base, allowing Antonio Jimenez to score.

Lakeland scored two more runs in the third. Dumesnil reached on a catcher's interference and came around to score on a RBI single by Rucker. Gil scored from third on a wild pitch by Joel Lara to make it 4-1.

The Flying Tigers drew two bases loaded walks from Lara and Luis Alvarez in the fifth inning to increase their lead to 6-1.

Jimenez hit a two-out RBI single for the Mets in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 6-2.

Lakeland scored its final run in the ninth when Sergio Tapia scored from third base on a wild pitch by Jorge De Leon.

Randy Guzman led the Mets offense by going 3 for 4 with a double. Guzman has 10 doubles in 21 games with St. Lucie.

Jimenez was 2 for 5 with an RBI. He has five hits over the last two games.

Sam Robertson went 1 for 3 with a single, walk, run and two stolen bases.

Carreno took the loss, allowing four runs (one earned) over 2.0 innings.

Elwis Mijares pitched 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his team debut.

Zack Lee got the win for Lakeland. He pitched 3.0 innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits.

The Mets (74-50, 40-19) and Flying Tigers (71-50, 33-24) conclude their six-game series at Clover Park on Sunday. It is the final home game of the regular season for the Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Little leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express. All fans will receive a raffle ticket upon entry to win various prizes.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.