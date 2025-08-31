Mussels Blanked by Blue Jays 6-0

Dunedin, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell to the Dunedin Blue Jays 6-0 on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

Dunedin (58-63, 24-32) starter Daniel Guerra (4-5) was perfect through the first five innings of the game. He allowed a one out walk in the sixth to Yilber Herrera and then retired the next two batters. Guerrera struck out seven hitters, matching a season high, across six hitless innings.

The Blue Jays opened the scoring in the third when rehabber Jace Bohrofren connected on a single to right, making it 1-0.

Mussels' (49-71, 22-34) starter Joel Garcia (0-3) threw four strong innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three.

In the sixth, Manuel Beltre doubled with one out. David Beckles followed with a single to center, making it 2-0.

The Mussels first hit of the night came on a leadoff double from Enrique Jimenez in the seventh. Dunedin reliever Danny Thompson Jr. then struck the side to leave Jimenez in scoring position. In the bottom of the frame, Bohorfren blasted an opposite field homer, extending the margin to 3-0.

Thompson continued his dominance in the eighth, as he struck out the side in order, moving his streak to six consecutive punch outs.

Dunedin added three runs in the eighth as the Mussels made a pair of errors to extend the frame and move the deficit to 6-0.

With Clearwater's win on Friday night, the Mussels were eliminated from contention for the second half playoff spot in the FSL West.

The final road series of the regular season concludes on Sunday at 12 p.m. from TD Ballpark. Xavier Kolhosser (0-1, 9.00) will toe the rubber for Fort Myers. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







