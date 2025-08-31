Threshers and Tortugas Postponed on Saturday

Published on August 30, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Due to rain and inclement weather at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Saturday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Daytona Tortugas has been postponed. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Sunday, August 31. The first pitch of Game One will commence at 2:30 pm, and Game Two will start approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game One.

Clearwater's next home series will begin on Tuesday, September 2, against the Tampa Tarpons. To purchase Threshers tickets, please visit our website at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or call 727-467-4457. The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets. The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.