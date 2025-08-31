Threshers and Tortugas Postponed on Saturday
Published on August 30, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)
Clearwater Threshers News Release
DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Due to rain and inclement weather at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Saturday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Daytona Tortugas has been postponed. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Sunday, August 31. The first pitch of Game One will commence at 2:30 pm, and Game Two will start approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game One.
Clearwater's next home series will begin on Tuesday, September 2, against the Tampa Tarpons. To purchase Threshers tickets, please visit our website at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or call 727-467-4457. The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets. The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.
Florida State League Stories from August 30, 2025
- Hammerheads Earn Double-Header Split Against Cardinals Saturday Night - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Tarpons Roll 9-4 on Fan Appreciation Night - Tampa Tarpons
- Big Third Inning Sinks Marauders in 9-4 Loss - Bradenton Marauders
- No-Hit Bid, 16 K's Highlight Shut Out Masterclass - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Flying Tigers Soar Past Mets 7-2 - St. Lucie Mets
- Mussels Blanked by Blue Jays 6-0 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Threshers and Tortugas Postponed on Saturday - Clearwater Threshers
- Tortugas and Threshers Washed out on Saturday - Daytona Tortugas
- Marauders Blast Two Homers, Drop Second Straight to Tampa - Bradenton Marauders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Clearwater Threshers Stories
- Threshers and Tortugas Postponed on Saturday
- Threshers Belt Three Home Runs in First Win in Daytona
- Degges Sets Career High with Nine Strikeouts in Fifth Straight Loss
- Manolfi Jimenez Named FCL All-Star
- Clearwater Succumbs to Late Surge for Fourth Straight Loss