Big Third Inning Sinks Marauders in 9-4 Loss

Published on August 30, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa, Fla. - Despite an early lead, a seven-run third inning proved costly as the Bradenton Marauders fell 9-4 to the Tampa Tarpons on Saturday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Bradenton took their first lead of the night in the top of the third when Yordany De Los Santos blasted a solo shot to right to make it 1-0. The homer marked his eleventh of the season and second in as many nights.

After Edward Florentino doubled to right, he stole third base for his 29th steal with Bradenton this season. In the process, he recorded Bradenton's 223rd swipe as a team this year, marking the most in a single season in franchise history.

The next hitter was Tony Blanco Jr., who tattooed an RBI single to center to double the lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the same frame, Tampa sent 13 men to the plate and pushed across seven runs to take a 7-2 lead. While the Tarpons recorded just two hits in the frame, they took advantage of five walks and two hit batters.

In the top of the fourth, Bradenton countered quickly when Eddy Rodriguez led off with a solo homer to right. The longball gave him his second in as many nights and made him the fourth Marauder to reach the double-digit home run plateau.

After both sides kept the game scoreless through the top of the seventh, Tampa rallied for two more runs in the bottom of the frame to cap scoring at 9-4.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 57-67 overall, and 27-31 in the second half. Tampa moved to 60-61 overall and 29-29 in the second half. The two return to George M. Steinbrenner Field on Sunday for the series finale with first pitch slated for 12:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







