No-Hit Bid, 16 K's Highlight Shut Out Masterclass

Published on August 30, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Daniel Guerra flirted with perfection and the Dunedin Blue Jays fired on all cylinders in a 6-0 shutout win over the Fort Myers Mighty Musselson Saturday night at TD Ballpark in game five of their six-game set.

Daniel Guerra, Danny Thompson Jr, and Carson Myers combined for Dunedin's seventh shutout of the season, yielding only two hits, one walk, and striking out 16 Mighty Mussels. They held Fort Myers hitless until the 7th. Saturday marked the third time this season that Dunedin's pitching staff has held an opponent to a season-low two hits.

RHP Daniel Guerra (6 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 8 K) hurled six no-hit frames with eight strikeouts and retired the first 16 batters he faced spanning 5.1 perfect innings. He induced 19 whiffs on 38 swings (50% whiff rate), with 17 of those whiffs coming on his fastball, which averaged 94.2 MPH and topped out at 96.9 MPH. He logged his first quality start of the season, and the fifth quality start by a Blue Jay this season. Guerra's six innings matched a career-high, and his eight strikeouts set a new career-high. Over his last ten outings since June 18, Guerra has pitched to a 2.43 ERA, fanning 45 in 40.2 innings with a 1.01 WHIP.

RHP Danny Thompson Jr. (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 6 K) allowed a leadoff double in the 7th, then proceeded to fan the next six batters he faced. His six strikeouts set a career high.

LF Jace Bohrofen (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) smacked an RBI single in the 3rd inning to open the scoring, then launched a solo homer in the 7th on minor league rehab assignment. Bohrofen's solo blast left the bat at 107.7 MPH and traveled 420 feet.

3B Eric Snow (3-for-4, 2B, R) doubled and scored as part of a three-hit night, his fifth multi-hit game and second 3+ hit game as a pro. He's six for his last 13 with two doubles and a run.

RF Manuel Beltre (2-for-3, 2 2B, RBI, R) scorched a pair of doubles and logged a sacrifice fly. Beltre's 20 doubles this season lead the team and are T-7th in the Florida State League. Beltre tallied his 21st multi-hit game of the season. He played his first career-game in right field, and third straight game in the outfield after playing exclusively the infield over his first 411 pro games.







