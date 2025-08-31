Tarpons Roll 9-4 on Fan Appreciation Night

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons gave their fans plenty to cheer about on Fan Appreciation Night at George M. Steinbrenner Field, using a seven-run third inning to surge past the Bradenton Marauders in a 9-4 victory on Saturday.

Bradenton struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the third, including a solo homer from Yordany De Los Santos. But the Tarpons immediately flipped the game in the bottom half, stringing together patient at-bats and clutch swings to put up a crooked number.

Hans Montero provided a big spark early in the frame, belting a two-run homer to center that gave Tampa its first lead. Later in the inning, Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek cleared the bases with a double down the left-field line, extending the Tarpons' advantage. Multiple free passes helped the rally snowball into a seven-run outburst, turning a 2-0 deficit into a commanding 7-2 lead.

Henry Lalane started on the mound for Tampa and scattered two runs on four hits and a walk. Over his 2.1 innings of work, the lefty struck out four Marauders.

Bradenton cut the gap to 7-4 in the fourth with a home run from Eddy Rodriguez and an RBI single by Richard Ramirez, but Tampa's bullpen kept the Marauders in check from there. Sunayro Martina earned the win in relief, while Franyer Herrera, Tyler Boudreau, and Chris Veach combined to shut the door down the stretch.

The Tarpons added insurance in the seventh when Enmanuel Tejeda and Marshall Toole set the table with back-to-back singles. Richie Bonomolo Jr. drove in a run with a groundout, and Willy Montero followed with an RBI single to center to push the lead to 9-4.

With the win, Tampa secures the series victory over Bradenton, and head into tomorrow's contest with a chance to take five of six games this week.







