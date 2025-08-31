Tortugas and Threshers Washed out on Saturday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- The scheduled contest between the Daytona Tortugas and Clearwater Threshers on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark has been postponed due to continuing rain in the forecast.

The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader of two seven-inning games that will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 31. Game two will follow approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game will be able to redeem them at the box office for a ticket to Sunday's contest.

Sunday is the final home game of the 2025 regular season and is Fan Appreciation Day with giveaways and prizes throughout the game. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. for the doubleheader with first pitch of game one at 2:30 p.m. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on MiLB.tv and the Tortugas Radio Network at 2:20 p.m.

