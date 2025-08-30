Marauders Blast Two Homers, Drop Second Straight to Tampa

Published on August 30, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Tampa, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders comeback bid fell short in their 5-4 loss to the Tampa Tarpons on Friday night at 'The Tank' outside of George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Bradenton jumped on the board early when Josh Tate led off with a triple to right and later scored on sacrifice fly to left by Jhonny Severino.

Leading 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Tampa responded quickly when Enmanuel Tejada blasted a solo homer to left that evened the score at 1-1.

In the top of the second, the see-saw battle continued when Eddy Rodriguez belted a solo shot into the home bullpen in left to give Bradenton a 2-1 lead. The homer marked his ninth of the season, making him the sixth Marauder this season to launch nine or more homers - more than any other team in the Florida State League.

In the bottom of the second, the Tarpons knotted the score at 2-2 when Ediel Rivera scored from third on a first-and-third steal play.

After a scoreless third inning on both ends, Tampa jumped in front in the bottom of the fourth when Willy Montero rocketed a two-run homer to left to make it 4-2.

Trailing by two in the top of the fifth, Yordany De Los Santos powered a solo homer to left to cut the deficit to 4-3. The dinger marked his tenth of the season, tying him with Edward Florentino and Jhonny Severino for the team lead. It also added to a career high.

After the Tarpons tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth, Bradenton rallied again in the top of the seventh when De Los Santos reached on a bunt single. With two outs and Severino at the plate, De Los Santos took off for second which drew an errant throw to center by Tarpons catcher Ediel Rivera. As the throw skipped into the outfield, De Los Santos scampered home safely from second to cap scoring at 5-4.

De Los Santos's 51 stolen bases are a Marauders single-season record and are tied for the most in the Florida State League (Kyle Henley - DBT). In the process, Bradenton has swiped 222 bases in 2025, matching their previous franchise-best mark from 2023. Their next swipe will earn the club their most in a single season.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 57-66 overall, and 27-30 in the second half. Tampa moved to 59-61 overall and 28-29 in the second half. The two return to George M. Steinbrenner Field on Saturday for game five of the series with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from August 30, 2025

