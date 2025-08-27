Jupiter Walks off Palm Beach in 11 Innings Tuesday Night

Published on August 26, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - Continuing with the pattern of extra-innings victories, the Jupiter Hammerheads (25-29; 55-65) defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals (25-29; 57-62) by a final score of 7-6 on a walk-off, RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Andres Valor in the bottom of the 11th inning Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. For Jupiter, it is their fourth walk-off win of the season and the first since June 21st against Daytona.

After two scoreless innings, the Cardinals had a big top of the third inning to get on the scoreboard first. After Jupiter starting pitcher Aiden May retired the leadoff hitter, Palm Beach loaded the bases on three straight softly hit singles. Rainiel Rodriguez promptly cleared the bases with a grand slam to left field to give Palm Beach a 4-0 lead.

Jupiter's offense mounted a response in the bottom of the frame. After two quick outs registered from Palm Beach starting pitcher Leonel Sequera, Esmil Valencia hit a single to center field. Drew Faurot followed Valencia with an RBI triple to get on the scoreboard and cut the deficit to 4-1 after three innings.

May walked the first two hitters he faced in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Jake Clemente, the Miami Marlins seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft, came out of the Jupiter bullpen to make his professional debut. Clemente allowed a base hit to start his outing but induced a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.

Clemente finished his professional debut with 1 2/3 scoreless innings on two hits, one walk, and one strikeout. Darwin Rodriguez came out of the Jupiter bullpen for the top of the sixth inning and tossed a scoreless frame in his Single-A debut for his first professional outing on the mound since July 20, 2024 after he was placed on the 60-day injured list as a member of the FCL Marlins.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Hammerheads started to chip away at the 4-1 deficit. With one out, Chris Arroyo and Victor Ortega were hit by a pitch on back-to-back pitches from Palm Beach relief pitcher Yordy Herrera. Emilio Barreras followed with a dribbling, infield single to load the bases. Then, Starlyn Caba smacked a two-RBI double to score Arroyo and Ortega. Barreras was thrown out at home plate trying to score on Caba's double for the second. Palm Beach brought in Zack Showalter (BS, 1) to get the final out in the frame, but on wild pitches allowed Caba to score the tying run and the score evened at 4-4 through six innings.

After Manuel Genao threw a perfect top of the seventh inning, Jupiter had a great opportunity to take the lead. Valencia led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a triple to the wall in left center field. However, Palm Beach relief pitcher Bruno Lopez, who made his Single-A debut, struck out the next three hitters to keep the game tied at 4-4 through seven innings.

Palm Beach jumped back in front in the top of the eighth inning. Christian Martin led off the inning with a double and Luis Pino reached on a walk. Later in the inning, Genao loaded the bases after a two-out walk was issued to Ryan Weingartner. Then, Matthew Miura hit a slow ground ball to Caba at shortstop, but an error allowed Martin to score to give Palm Beach a 5-4 lead.

After Lopez struck out the side in order in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Cardinals added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning. Jalin Flores reached on a one-out single and Martin followed with another single to center field. Valencia attempted to throw out Flores in his attempt to advance to third base, but his throw bounced into the dugout off of Flores' cleat, which allowed Flores to score to extend Palm Beach's lead to 6-4.

Palm Beach sent out relief pitcher Alex Breckheimer (BS, 1) for the save in his professional debut in the bottom of the ninth inning. He allowed a walk to PJ Morlando and Andres Valor doubled to put two runners at second and third base with nobody out. A passed ball by Rodriguez allowed Morlando to score and Faurot lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 6-6 to force extra innings.

Samuel Carpio (W, 5-2) kept Palm Beach off the board in the top of the 10th inning thanks to a pair of strikeouts. The Cardinals turned to Charles Harrison (L, 2-2) in the bottom of the 10th inning. A walk and a wild pitch put two runners in scoring position, but Caba flew out to center field to force an 11th inning with the game still tied at 6-6.

Andrew Salas pinch-ran for Caba to begin the bottom of the 11th inning as the placed-runner. Morlando grounded out to second base to move Salas over to third base. With one out, Valor hit a ground ball to third base and Salas beat the tag to score the game-winning run to secure the walk-off win for Jupiter by a final score of 7-6.

The final "Duel of the Dean" series of the regular season continues with game two on Wednesday, August 27th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. for the second-to-last "Silver Sluggers" Wednesday of the 2025 season.

Broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Hammerheads Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.







Florida State League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.