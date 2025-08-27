Mets Rally Past Flying Tigers 5-4

Published on August 26, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets infielder Mitch Voit

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets overcame five errors and 10 walks to beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 5-4 in the series opener between the teams on Tuesday night at Clover Park.

Mets second baseman and first round draft pick Mitch Voit made several stellar defensive plays to help the team erase the errors and walks. Voit recorded an unassisted double play with the bases loaded in the first inning to keep the Mets down just 1-0. He made a sliding catch in foul ground down the right field line in the second inning. He turned a 4-3 double play capped by a jump throw to first base in the third inning. He also made a diving catch to his left and a backhanded play over the second base bag for an out.

Mets third baseman and third round draft pick Antonio Jimenez went 1 for 2 with three RBI. Jimenez hit sac flies in the first and fifth innings. He then broke a 4-4 tie with a two-out, RBI single in the seventh inning off Eric Silva to give the Mets a 5-4 lead.

Christian Rodriguez pitched 1.2 scoreless innings of relief to get the win. He improved his record to 3-0.

Yuhi Sako struck out the first batter of the ninth inning but then was ejected by home plate umpire Malik Coleman for an apparent foreign substance violation. Layonel Ovalles came in from the bullpen and struck out Jesus Pinto on his first pitch for the second out. Ovalles then got Ricardo Hurtado to fly out the end the game. It was the first save recorded by Ovalles.

Randy Guzman went 1 for 4 with a game-tying solo home run in the sixth inning.

No. 9 hitter AJ Salgado was 2 for 2 with two singles, a walk, RBI and run.

Mets starting pitcher Truman Pauley made his pro debut. The Mets' 12 th round pick from Harvard recorded one out in the first inning and was lifted after throwing 21 pitches. He was charged with one run on two walks.

The Flying Tigers got the leadoff man on in seven of the nine innings including six times on walks. However, Mets pitchers were able to hold the Flying Tigers to 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Lakeland stranded nine base runners.

The Mets trimmed their magic number to win the FSL East Division second half to three.

The Mets (72-48, 38-17) and Flying Tigers (69-48, 31-22) play the second game of their series at Clover Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

