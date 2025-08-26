Mussels, Blue Jays Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Wednesday

Dunedin, Fla. - Due to unplayable field conditions, game one of the series between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Dunedin Blue Jays has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Both contests will be seven innings.

Game one of the doubleheader is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at TD Ballpark, with game two following shortly after. Christian Becerra (2-2, 2.82) will toe the rubber for Fort Myers, opposite Holden Wilkerson (0-2, 11.57) for Dunedin. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







