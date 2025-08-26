Threshers Right-Hander Ramón Márquez Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

CLEARWATER, FL - After a dominant win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday, August 20, Threshers starter and Phillies number 26 prospect Ramón Márquez has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for the week of 8/19 - 8/24. It is the first weekly honor in Márquez's career in his first season as a pro.

Márquez made one start for the Threshers this past week at BayCare Ballpark, getting the ball for the Threshers to start Wednesday, August 20, after a series-opening loss. Rámon played a huge role in the Threshers' first win of the series, spinning 5.0 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and seven strikeouts. Márquez earned the win in a 2-1 Threshers victory, his second in as many home starts. The week before his Pitcher of the Week Performance, Márquez tied a career high with eight strikeouts, allowing one run in 5.0 innings with just three hits surrendered. He has earned the victory for the Threshers in each of his last two starts, combining to strikeout 15 batters in his last 10.0 innings with just four hits allowed and no walks. Márquez has not walked a batter in his last two starts at home.

Clearwater has won all four games in which Márquez has started, and currently sits four games ahead of the Bradenton Marauders for the top spot in the Florida State League West second-half standings with 13 games to go in the Threshers' regular season. They play their final road series of the 2025 regular season in Daytona and return home to begin September for seven games against the Tampa Tarpons.

