Series Opener Between Dunedin and Fort Myers Postponed, Twin Bill Wednesday
Published on August 26, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - Tuesday night's contest between the Dunedin Blue Jays and Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels at TD Ballpark has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, August 27, starting at 5 p.m. with gates opening at 4 p.m.
All paid tickets for August 26, 2025, may be exchanged for any future 2025 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at Dunedinbluejays.com.
