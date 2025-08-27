Threshers Grab Early Lead But Fall Short in Daytona

Published on August 26, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Will Vierling smacked two doubles and drove in a run to help the Clearwater Threshers (65-53, 29-23) grab an early lead, but the Daytona Tortugas (58-62, 29-25) quickly came back as the Threshers dropped the series opener 7-4 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday night. Clearwater looks to snap their skid when they return for a Wednesday night rematch with the Tortugas.

Jonathan Hogart recorded the first hit of the series with a one-out single off JP Ortiz in the top of the first inning. With two outs in the frame, Raider Tello doubled him in with an RBI out to left-center field to plate the game's first run. The next batter, Will Vierling, followed with a double of his own to score Tello and double the Threshers' advantage. Daytona got both of those runs back and more, plating five in the home half of the first inning to take a three-run lead.

Clearwater picked up another run in the third inning, beginning on a line drive single by Manolfi Jimenez. He moved to third on a single by Hogart and scored on a groundout by Nathan Humphreys that cut the deficit to two runs. Daytona got the run back with an RBI single in the bottom of the third to bring their lead back up to three runs. A solo home run in the fifth inning gave Daytona its largest lead of the night at four runs.

The Threshers added another run in the eighth inning, beginning with a leadoff walk to Luke Davis. Carter Mathison followed with another walk, and Jimenez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With one out in the frame, Davis scored on a bases-loaded walk to Hogart to cut the deficit to three runs. Despite loading the bases in the ninth, Clearwater couldn't complete the comeback and fell 7-4 in Daytona to start the series.

Luis Gonzalez surrendered six runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout in 3.0 innings. Adilson Peralta struck out four batters and allowed one run on three hits in 3.0 frames. Eli Trop finished the final 2.0 innings without allowing a run, striking out three batters with one walk allowed.

Ferrara is the second player from the 2025 Phillies draft class to reach an on-base streak of ten or more games to begin his professional career...Vierling hit his first two doubles as a pro on Tuesday...It was the second multi-hit game as a pro...Trop has not allowed a run in his last two appearances spanning 3.0 shutout innings...Five of Clearwater's ten hits went for extra bases...







