Clearwater Succumbs to Late Surge for Fourth Straight Loss

Published on August 27, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Despite plating two runs in the first for the second straight game, the Clearwater Threshers (65-54, 29-24) fell 6-5 to the Daytona Tortugas (59-62, 30-25) on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Clearwater will hunt for their first win of the series when they return for Thursday's game.

Manolfi Jimenez ripped a single off Tortugas' starter Sheng-En Lin on the second pitch of the ballgame and advanced to second on a Jonathan Hogart single to left field. Both scored in the next at-bat, when Raider Tello sent a double down the third base line to plate the first two runs of the game.

The Tortugas stormed back in the bottom of the third inning with three runs to take a 3-2 advantage. Hogart started a rally for the Threshers in the top of the fifth by drawing a one-out walk against Tortuga's reliever Jacob Edwards. He moved to second on a single by Tello until Luke Davis' two-run double plated both runners and gave the Threshers back a one-run lead. After Jack Barker drew a walk, Tyler Pettorini laced a single to left, plating Davis from second and extending the Threshers' advantage to two runs.

A two-out RBI single put Daytona within one run of the Threshers after the sixth. They tied the game on a sacrifice fly to square the score at five after seven innings. Daytona took the lead on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, taking a one-run advantage into the ninth inning. The first two batters reached in the ninth for the Threshers, but they couldn't get a run across, falling 6-5 to the Tortugas.

Juan Amarante allowed three runs (one earned) in 4.2 innings with one walk and three strikeouts in a no-decision. Orlando Gonzalez surrendered two runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Danny Wilkinson (0-1, BS) took the loss for the Threshers, allowing one run on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in the final 1.2 innings.

Tello is the second Thresher (Tait) to reach 50 or more RBIs in the 2025 season...He has now driven in one or more runs in each of the past four games...Barker picked up his first professional hit in his fourth professional plate appearance...Davis recorded his fifth multi-RBI game for Clearwater...Hogart picked up his fourth multi-hit effort in his 16th professional appearance...The Threshers will return to Daytona on Wednesday, August 27, to continue a six-game road series against the Daytona Tortugas...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 6:35 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.