Marauders Drop Series Opener with Tarpons

Published on August 27, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Tampa, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders fell 13-2 in their series opener with the Tampa Tarpons at "The Tank" outside of George M. Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday night.

Tampa rallied for at least one run in each of the game's first six innings, including two runs or more in five of them. They tallied 14 hits and drew six walks against six different Marauders arms.

Yankees 2025 first-round pick Dax Kilby led the way offensively for Tampa, finishing 4-for-5 with a triple, two stolen bases and three runs batted in.

Right hander Jeter Martinez made his Marauders debut, tossing one inning of three-run ball while punching out three hitters. Martinez was acquired at the trade deadline from the Seattle Mariners for Caleb Ferguson. He is currently listed as the No. 24 prospect in the Pirates system by MLB Pipeline.

Bradenton's two runs came via Edgleen Perez who drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fourth, and Brent Iredale who grounded an RBI single to left in the eighth.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 56-64 overall, and 26-28 in the second half. Tampa moved to 57-60 overall and 26-28 in the second half. The two return to "The Tank" on Wednesday for game two of the series with first pitch slated for 5:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







