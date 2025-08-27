Flying Tigers Defeat Mets 3-1

Published on August 27, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets outfielder Jose Siri

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers limited the St. Lucie Mets to three hits in a 3-1 victory at Clover Park on Wednesday afternoon. The series is now tied 1-1.

The Mets led 1-0 in the sixth inning until Cristian Santana hit a three-run double off Colton Cosper to give the Flying Tigers a 3-1 lead.

Kevin Villavicencio led off the bottom of the sixth with a bunt single but that would be the final hit for the Mets. Jeremy Rodriguez lined into a double play and Eliseo Mota struck out Mitch Voit to end the inning.

Mota pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts. Jatnk Diaz worked around a two-out walk in the eighth. Ethan Sloan pitched a perfect ninth on 11 pitches to close out the game for the save.

New York Mets outfielders Jose Siri and Jesse Winker started MLB rehab assignments and batted 1-2 in the St. Lucie order. Siri drew a leadoff walk in the first inning and went on to score the only Mets run on a throwing error by shortstop Jack Goodman.

Siri was grazed on the back foot in his second at-bat.

Winker finished 0 for 2 with a strikeout and a double play ball.

Mets starter Jonathan Jimenez logged 4.0 scoreless innings to lower his St. Lucie ERA to 1.77.

Lakeland starter Gabriel Reyes pitched 3.0 innings but was knocked out of the game when hit by a comebacker from Antonio Jimenez. Ignacio Briceno replaced Reyes and pitched 2.0 scoreless innings. He was credited with the win.

Randy Guzman went 1 for 3 with a double. It was his ninth double in 18 games with St. Lucie.

The Mets dropped to 0-10 at Clover Park in games started by opposing lefties.

The Mets (72-49, 38-18) and Flying Tigers (70-48, 32-22) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2 select beer, hot dogs, soda and popcorn.

