Smith Homers, Pengelly Shines in Doubleheader Split

Published on August 27, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays split their doubleheader against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Wednesday, falling in game one 5-1, before taking the nightcap 3-1 at TD Ballpark.

Austin Smith led off game one with a solo homer, but Fort Myers scored five unanswered runs to claim the series opener.

In game two, the Blue Jays plated three early runs and held the Might Mussels off the scoreboard until the 6th

RHP Dayne Pengelly (4 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K) fanned four over four shutout frames in game two in his Blue Jays home debut. Pengelly has allowed one run over 8.1 innings to open his professional career with 11 strikeouts, and the only run he's yielded in his career scored following his departure.

CF Jean Joseph (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) logged a pair of hits in game two including a two-run double in the 1st inning to open the scoring. His 18 doubles this season are tied with Manuel Beltre for the team lead. Game two marked Joseph's 17th multi-hit game of the season.

LF/DH Austin Smith (2-for-7, HR RBI, 2B, 2 R) deposited a leadoff homer in game one for his second pro long ball, then doubled and scored in game two. Smith's solo shot left the bat at 97.7 MPH and traveled 393 feet. He's hit safely in four of his last five and reached base in 15 of his 18 pro games.







Florida State League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.