Torres' Pinch-Hit Heroics Send Tortugas to Comeback Win

Published on August 27, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Rafhlmil Torres delivered a go-ahead pinch-hit single in the eighth inning as the Daytona Tortugas scored in their final three innings at the plate to defeat the Clearwater Threshers 6-5 on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (30-25, 59-62) came back from a pair of two-run deficits to set a Tortugas record by winning their ninth-straight home game at The Jack. Clearwater (29-24, 65-54) struggled again with runners in scoring position, going 3-for-15 and stranding nine runners.

For the second night in a row, Clearwater scored in the top of the first. Manolfi Jimenez and Jonathan Hogart each led off with solid singles. Raider Tello followed with a double down the left-field line that scored both runners, putting the Threshers ahead 2-0 just three batters into the game.

Daytona did little in the first two innings, but threatened in the third. Drew Davies singled and Dayne Leonard walked to put two on with no outs. The next two men struck out, but Tyson Lewis came through with an RBI single to score Davies. After a wild pitch, a throwing error scored Leonard and Lewis to put the Tortugas in front 3-2.

After his shaky first frame, Sheng-En Lin settled down with a pair of scoreless innings. He encountered trouble in the third as the first two reached to begin the inning, but the right-hander retired the next three to finish off 4.0 innings of two-run ball.

In the fifth, though, Clearwater rallied back to re-gain the lead. A single and a walk came with one out to put two on. With two outs, Luke Davis blasted a two-run double off the left-field wall to put the Threshers back in front. Two batters later, Tyler Pettorini singled in Davis for a 5-3 Clearwater lead.

After that, the Daytona bullpen out the clamps down. Victor Diaz stabilized matters by entering in the sixth and throwing a pair of 1-2-3 innings with three strikeouts.

Daytona began chipping away in the sixth. Lewis walked then stole second to open the inning. With two outs, Kien Vu roped an RBI single up the middle to score Lewis, making it a one-run game.

An inning later, Leonard drew a leadoff walk, then moved to third on Alfredo Duno's single through the right side. Lewis then stepped in and lifted a sacrifice fly to left-center that was plenty deep enough to score Leonard, tying the game at five apiece.

With a 5-5 score, Drew Pestka entered in the eighth and surrendered a leadoff hit, which was followed by a wild pitch, passed ball, and a one-out walk. However, with runners on the corners, the right-hander struck out the next two to end the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Vu walked with one out, then stole second and third. After another walk, Torres came off the bench and lined a hit-and-run single through the right side, scoring Vu to put the Tortugas in front 6-5.

Clearwater didn't go quietly in the ninth, though, as Pestka (5-2) surrendered a single and a walk to open the ninth. The right-hander then picked up a strikeout, but was lifted after 1.1 scoreless innings (and four strikeouts) for Stephen Quigley, who induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the ballgame, closing out a 6-5 victory.

Daytona will play game three of the series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday night against the Clearwater Threshers. Tomorrow will be our final Taps and Tacos Thursday with half-priced beer and soft drinks, in addition to taco specials. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on MiLB.tv and the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:25 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.