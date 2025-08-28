Jupiter Walks off Palm Beach in 12 Innings for Second Straight Extra-Innings Victory Wednesday Night

Published on August 27, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - For the second straight night, the Jupiter Hammerheads (26-29; 56-65) win the back-and-forth battle against the Palm Beach Cardinals (25-30; 57-63) after the Hammerheads defeated the Cardinals by a 7-6 score in 12 innings on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the fourth consecutive win for Jupiter with three of those games being decided past the ninth inning.

After a scoreless top of the first inning from Jupiter starting pitcher Michael Perez, Jupiter took advantage of the lack of command by Palm Beach starting pitcher Andrew Dutkanych. Jupiter drew four walks in the frame, including an RBI walk from Abrahan Ramirez, to take the early 1-0 lead after the first inning.

Both teams were held scoreless in the second inning before Palm Beach provided an offensive response in the top of the third. Perez issued back-to-back walks to lead off the frame. With one out and runners at first and third base, Christian Martin hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game. That brought Rainiel Rodriguez to the plate to hit a line drive to left field for a two-run, inside-the-park home run for his 12th of the season to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead. In the process, Jupiter leftfielder PJ Morlando had to leave the game after crashing into the left field wall trying to make the catch.

In the bottom of the third inning, Andres Valor led off with a solo home run to left field, his team-leading eighth home run of the season, to cut the deficit to 3-2 after three innings. Jupiter took back the lead in the very next inning. Against Yadiel Batista (BS, 1) on the mound for Palm Beach, the Hammerheads loaded the bases with no outs. Drew Faurot came off the bench and hit an RBI single to tie the game and a wild pitch allowed Cam Clayton to score to give the Hammerheads the lead again. Valor capped the scoring in the frame with an RBI single to left field and Jupiter led 5-3 after four innings.

Perez finished his fourth start of the season with four innings pitched as he allowed three runs on just one hit with four walks and a career-high eight strikeouts.

Walin Castillo came out of the Jupiter bullpen to pitch the top of the fifth inning. With two outs and runners at second and third base, Rodriguez delivered a two-RBI single to tie the ball game at 5-5.

After the top of the fifth inning, both pitching staffs kept the offenses off of the scoreboard until the top of the ninth inning. Castillo settled for three innings pitched in long relief and Xavier Cardenas III struck out three batters in a scoreless top of the eighth inning in his home debut.

Jake Faherty came in to pitch the top of the ninth inning for the Hammerheads. After two quick outs, a hit-by-pitch and three straight walks brought in a run for Palm Beach to make it a 6-5 deficit. But Valor came up huge in the bottom of the ninth inning after he smashed his second solo home run of the game, and ninth home run of the season, to tie the game at 6-6 which forced extra innings for the second consecutive night with the same exact score.

Both teams did not score the placed-runners in the 10th and 11th innings, and Palm Beach left their placed-runner at second base in the 12th inning thanks to Chase Renner (W, 2-1) on the mound for the Hammerheads. In the bottom of the 12th, Valor started at second base as the placed-runner. On the first pitch of the inning, Esmil Valencia hit a walk-off, RBI single through the middle of the infield to score Valor to secure the 7-6 victory in 12 innings on Wednesday night.

Valor led the shark offense after he went 4-for-6 with two home runs, four runs scored, two stolen bases, and three RBIs. It was his first professional multi-home run game and just the second by a Hammerhead in 2025 (Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, May 9th at Palm Beach).

