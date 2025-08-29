Degges Sets Career High with Nine Strikeouts in Fifth Straight Loss

Published on August 28, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Ryan Degges became the second hurler for the Clearwater Threshers (65-55, 29-25) in 2025 to strikeout nine batters in a game, but the Daytona Tortugas (60-62, 31-25) belted three home runs as they beat the Threshers 5-3 on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Clearwater looks to avoid a series loss when they return on Friday.

Nikau Pouaka-Grego was hit by the second pitch of the third inning after the first two innings ended without a run scored. Nolan Beltran followed with a walk before Jonathan Hogart drew a free pass to load the bases. With one out in the frame, Raider Tello hit a ground ball to second base that was fumbled on the transfer by Rafhlmil Torres, allowing Pouaka-Grego to score the game's first run. Before the next pitch, Tortuga's starter Ovis Portes was called for a balk with the bases loaded, allowing Beltran to score from third and doubling the Threshers' advantage.

Daytona responded with solo home runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game at two runs. With one out in the top of the sixth inning, Matthew Ferrara reached on an error by Tortugas' shortstop Tyson Lewis. He advanced to second on a groundout before scoring from second on a two-out single by Carter Mathison to return the Threshers a slim lead at 3-2. Daytona tied it up at three on a two-out double to even the score at three runs apiece.

The Tortugas leapt ahead on a two-run home run in the seventh inning to retake the lead by two runs. Clearwater didn't get a baserunner on after their final run, falling 5-3 in their third straight loss to the Daytona Tortugas.

Ryan Degges surrendered two runs on four hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Maxwel Hernandez (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work to take the loss. Luis Avila finished the final 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one without allowing a run.

Each of the first seven outs from Degges were strikeouts...Degges set a new career high with nine strikeouts...His nine Ks tied Ryan Dromboski for the most strikeouts by a Threshers pitcher in 2025...Mathison recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season...Hogart has at least one hit in each of the first three games of the series...The Threshers will return to Daytona on Friday, August 29, to continue a six-game road series against the Daytona Tortugas...First pitch on Friday will be at 6:35 pm







