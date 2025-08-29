Beltre's 7th-Inning Homer Not Enough in Thursday Loss

Published on August 28, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell 5-2 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Thursday night at TD Ballpark in game three of their six-game set.

RHP Landen Maroudis (2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K) allowed a pair of runs in two innings and took the loss in his 11th start of the season.

RHP Eliander Alcalde (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 K) fired two shutout frames in relief. He's pitched to a 2.35 ERA over his last four outings.

3B Manuel Beltre (1-for-3, HR, RBI, R, BB) clubbed a solo homer in the 7th inning to make it a two-run game, his fifth long ball of the season. Beltre's solo blast left the bat at 101.2 MPH and traveled 376 feet. He's homered twice and is batting .281 in 15 games vs. Fort Myers this season.

SS Eric Snow (2-for-4, BB, SB) logged his fourth pro multi-hit game and added a walk and stolen base.







